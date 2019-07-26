The Arc of Central Nebraska is hosting a free disability training opportunity in Grand Island.
The Nebraska Statewide Disability Leadership Training Seminar Series is set for Aug. 9 and 10 in the Islanders Room at Ramada Inn, 2503 S Locust. Registration will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and training is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Persons with disabilities, family members, concerned citizens and professionals who are interested in promoting the best outcomes for individuals with disabilities and their families in Nebraska are encouraged to attend. Those attending will learn about the systems in Nebraska and how to navigate them, address issues, and contact change makers.
For additional information, contact Mark Smith at (402) 559-5744 or msmitha@unmc.edu.