On Tuesday, the Arc of Central Nebraska, will host an information meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in meeting room B at the Grand Island Public Library.
The program, titled “Addressing Issues Facing Children with Disabilities and their Families in Nebraska,” will feature speakers Edison McDonald of the Arc of Nebraska; Meg Comeau, senior project director at the Center for Innovation in Social Work and Health at Boston University; and Sarah Swanson of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe Meyer Institute, all recognized experts in their fields.
Disability services in Nebraska are especially crucial at this time of limited funding. In July, the Arc of Nebraska began a grassroots campaign to “End the Waiting List.” Currently, 2,332 people qualify for services under the developmental disabilities services waiver but are not receiving funding. They instead have been forced onto a waiting list that could require them to wait for years to access vital services.
The Arc of Central Nebraska is a local chapter of a nonprofit organization made up of people with disabilities and their families.
In the Grand Island area, The Arc of Central Nebraska provides legislative advocacy, self-advocacy training and educational training for people in Hall and Howard counties. The Arc of Central Nebraska is an affiliated chapter of the Arc of Nebraska and the Arc of the United States.
