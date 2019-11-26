The Nebraska Department of Education released updated Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) classifications, and two Grand Island Public Schools received a bump in classification.
Originally, GIPS had three schools earn “Great” classifications this year, including Seedling Mile, Shoemaker and Engleman, while 11 schools earned “Good” classifications and three classified as “Needs Improvement.”
With the updates, Walnut Middle School moves from “Needs Improvement” to “Good,” and Westridge Middle School moves from “Good” to “Great.”
“Both of these campuses continue to activate their school-improvement plans with a strong instructional focus,” said GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover. “The administration and teachers are committed to the mission of every student, every day, a success.”
Each year, the state offers the opportunity for districts to make the case for specific schools to receive a bump based on certain criteria.
“Both schools were able to provide evidence showing how they are impacting student success,” said Toni Palmer, GIPS chief of leadership and learning. “This evidence isn’t always visible in academic achievement results. We are thankful for this opportunity to tell the story of the GIPS experience.”
Both Walnut and Westridge received their bump after an NDE team reviewed evidence provided by school administrators demonstrating school improvement in a number of areas. The NDE team deemed both schools deserving of the bump in classification.
“We are proud of both schools,” Grover said. “Across the district we will continue to stay the course with our priorities of attendance, social-emotional learning and equity.”
