The U.S. Meat Export Federation recently reported that April proved to be a solid month for U.S. beef and pork exports despite COVID-19 related interruptions in production and declining purchasing power of some key trading partners
Based on data released by U.S. Department of Agriculture and compiled by the federation, beef exports were below last April’s large totals but still topped $600 million in value. Pork exports remained well above levels from a year ago but slowed from the record pace established in the first quarter.
“Considering all the challenges the U.S. red meat industry faced in April, export results were encouraging,” said federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “Exporters lost several days of slaughter and processing due to COVID-19, and shipments to Mexico and some other Latin American markets declined due to slumping currencies and the imposition of stay-at-home orders. But despite these significant headwinds, global demand for U.S. beef and pork remained strong.”
While May export results will likely reflect similar obstacles, Halstrom noted red meat production continues to recover, setting the stage for a strong second half of 2020.
“International customers are relieved to see U.S. production rebounding, solidifying our position as a reliable supplier,” he said. “This helps address a major concern for buyers, as COVID-19 has disrupted meat production in many countries — not just the United States.”
Halstrom said that demand remains robust for U.S. red meat, especially at retail, but the federation is actively working with our food-service customers across the globe to help ensure a strong recovery for the restaurant, catering and hospitality sectors.
“Many are adjusting to an entirely new business climate, and the U.S. industry assisting them in this process can help ensure that U.S. pork, beef and lamb will be featured on their menus,” he said.
According to the federation, April beef exports were down 6% from a year ago to 98,613 metric tons, with value falling 11% to $600.9 million. But exports achieved growth in Japan, where U.S. beef is benefiting from reduced tariffs under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, and trended higher to China after late-March implementation of the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement.
For January through April, beef exports totaled 433,316 mt, up 5% from a year ago, valued at $2.66 billion (up 3%).
With lower April slaughter numbers, the federation said beef export value per head of fed slaughter climbed to a record $363.35, up 19% from April 2019.
“For the first four months of the year, per-head export value increased 5% to $326.47,” the federation stated. “April beef exports accounted for 15.9% of total production and 13.5% for beef muscle cuts, up from 13.5% and 11.1%, respectively, a year ago. Through April, exports accounted for 14.4% of total beef production and 11.9% for muscle cuts, up from 13.8% and 11.2%, respectively, last year.
While China/Hong Kong continued to be the pacesetter for U.S. pork export growth, the federation said April exports also increased significantly to Japan, Vietnam and Chile. April volume reached 264,048 mt, up 22% from a year ago but the lowest since November. Export value was $682.8 million, up 28% year-over-year but the lowest since October. Through the first four months of 2020, pork exports remain on a record pace at 1.1 million mt, up 35% from a year ago, with value up 45% to $2.91 billion.
With production down significantly from the record levels achieved in March, USMEF said pork export value per head slaughtered jumped to a record $72.55 in April, up 43% from a year ago.
“The January-April per-head average was $66.36, up 40%. April exports accounted for 36.2% of total pork production and 32.2% for pork muscle cuts, each up nearly 10 percentage points from a year ago,” according to the USMEF. “Through April, exports accounted for 32.4% of total pork production and 29.3% for muscle cuts, up from 24.9% and 21.8%, respectively, in the first four months of 2019.”
The federation said that U.S. beef capitalizing on market access gains in Japan as April beef exports to Japan totaled 31,280 mt, up 30% from a year ago, while value was the highest since August 2018 at $196.4 million (up 25%). Through April, exports to Japan established a record pace at 114,152 mt (up 16% from a year ago) valued at $719.8 million (up 13%).
The federation also said that, although beef exports to South Korea cooled in April, shipments during 2020 remained ahead of last year’s record pace. “April exports totaled 19,411 mt, down 14% from a year ago, valued at $133.9 million (down 19%),” it reported. “But through April, exports to Korea were still up 6% from a year ago at 83,345 mt, valued at $598.7 million (up 4%). Korea eased social distancing and stay-at-home requirements in May, leading to a significant increase in domestic travel and food-service demand through its early May holidays.”
Another highlight, according to the federation, is that after a down year in 2019, demand for U.S. beef has rebounded in Canada.
“April exports were up 38% from a year ago at 10,850 mt, with value up 35% to $74.7 million,” the federation reported. “Through April, exports to Canada increased 25% in volume (35,399 mt) and 24% in value ($241.1 million). Canada faced production challenges similar to the U.S., with sharply reduced slaughter volumes in April and May.”
Similar to beef, the federation said, U.S. pork exports to Japan are benefiting from a level competitive playing field in 2020, no longer saddled with a tariff disadvantage compared with Canadian and European pork.
April pork exports to Japan totaled 39,232 mt, up 28% from a year ago, valued at $164.2 million (up 39%).
The federation said that with the increase in meals eaten at home and children being out of school, U.S. chilled pork has benefited from Japanese consumers’ preference for cooking pork at home.
“This situation has also stimulated demand for easy-to-cook processed pork products, which include U.S. sausages as well as products using U.S. ground seasoned pork as raw material,” it said.
Other highlights for pork exports, according to the federation, were:
— April pork exports to China/Hong Kong set another new record at 116,928 mt, more than triple the year-ago volume and surpassing the previous high reached in December 2019.
— Pork exports to Mexico slowed in April but January-April shipments remained 2% ahead of last year’s pace at 238,108 mt, with value climbing 16% to $413.6 million. The sharp increase in value underscores the importance of duty-free access to Mexico, as most exports in early 2019 were subject to a 20% retaliatory duty, which Mexico removed in late May 2019.
— With its domestic pork production heavily impacted by African swine fever, pork exports to Vietnam nearly tripled from a year ago to 5,638 mt (up 191%), with value up 160% to $12.4 million. Vietnam recently announced a reduction in its most-favored-nation tariff rates on imported pork, which will allow frozen U.S. pork cuts to enter at a lower rate (10% rather than 15%) beginning in July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.