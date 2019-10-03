Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the AOK Ladies of Grand Island are organizing Random Acts of Kindness Week, which starts Sunday and runs through Oct. 12.
AOK Ladies were organized in the summer of 1997 by Gloria Wolbach. The goal was to spread kindness throughout Grand Island. The organization started out with 60 members.
AOK Week started in 1999. In 2002, the late Mayor Ken Gnadt designated Grand Island “the City of Kindness.”
According to Lisa Thayer, AOK Ladies now have 80 members.
“We honor the original intent established by Gloria to spread kindness throughout Grand Island through our actions and projects,” Thayer said.
Each month, she said a group of eight to 10 members pick a unique project of kindness to perform. Project examples include preparing care packages for kids placed in foster care, taking water and snacks to city workers cleaning up after the July windstorms, and contributing prizes and playing bingo with area nursing home residents, to name a few.
Thayer said that each spring, the AOK Ladies award two scholarships for $1,000 each to graduating seniors from one of the four high schools in Grand Island. She said applicants are asked to write an essay describing how they have spread kindness in their schools and in our community. The winners of the scholarships share their essays at the group’s spring meeting.
Activities planned during Acts of Kindness Week this year include:
— Police and Sheriff: The Grand Island Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department will be handing out pink “Act of Kindness Citations” in place of warnings or if they see someone doing something kind.
— Library: The library will be forgiving late book fines and instead handing out “No Late Book Fine Today” cards reminding those forgiven to spread the kindness.
— Schools: On Monday, the AOK Ladies will be reading a book about kindness to students at Lincoln Elementary School. Students will be encouraged to participate by doing acts of kindness all week. On Friday, the AOK Ladies will return to the school to learn about the students’ acts of kindness for the week and give each student a pencil that says, “I participated in Acts of Kindness.” The book on kindness will be given to each classroom.
Along with the AOK Ladies’ activities, a number of Grand Island businesses will also be participating in the Random Acts of Kindness Week.
— Sutter Deli will be randomly giving out free lunches throughout the week. Free lunch will include a pink calling card saying, “It’s an Act of Kindness, pass it on.”
— Arby’s of Grand Island will give out free lunches at random. They will also include a pink card saying, “It’s an Act of Kindness, pass it on.”
— The Chocolate Bar of Grand Island will give out free lunches at random. They will also include a pink card saying, “It’s an Act of Kindness, pass it on.”
— Starbucks Coffee and Barista’s Coffee will be giving out free coffees at random in the drive-thru line along with the pink cards. The AOK Ladies are looking forward to seeing how long customers will keep passing the kindness back to those behind them.
— AOK Week signs reminding everyone to do an act of kindness will be on display in churches, banks, stores, restaurants and yards throughout Grand Island.
— AOK banners will be hung over the street in downtown Grand Island.
