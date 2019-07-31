GENOA — The Heritage Power Association’s Antique Tractor and Equipment Show is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4 in the park in Genoa.
There will be demonstrations with antique equipment including: shelling, thrashing and other demonstrations. A parade of tractors will be at 1 p.m. on both days. After Saturday’s parade is the Kiddie tractor pull.
There will be concessions, a silent auction and other fun events.
The event is sponsored by the Heritage Power Association. For more information contact: Monte Swantek at (402) 649-3131 or Rod Elm at (402) 920-1156.