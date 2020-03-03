Former Michigan State basketball player turned motivational speaker Anthony Ianni will speak next Tuesday at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Ianni will speak at 2:30 p.m. at the school. In addition, the Kids and Dreams Foundation will host its “Heroes, Hoops and Hope” event Tuesday night, which includes a basketball game between former Nebraska football players and community leaders in Central Nebraska.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with tipoff at 7. During halftime, Ianni will share his message with the crowd. There is no charge to attend, but a freewill donation will be accepted to help support the mission of the Kids & Dreams Foundation, which is located in Central Nebraska.
Ianni was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of 4 and was a victim of bullying as a child. He became the first known individual with autism to play Division I college basketball and graduated from Michigan State University.
Through the “Relentless Tour,” Ianni, the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and the Kids and Dreams Foundation seek to raise awareness of autism and the problem of bullying. Students with autism are frequently targeted by bullies, with an estimated 65% to 90% of individuals with autism having been victims of bullying at some point in their lives.
