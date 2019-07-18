Through the laughter and chatter, nothing but the joy of giving could be heard at the second annual Girls & Pearls, A Night of Giving.
With 27 vendors and 41 auction items, the Heartland came together from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Riverside Golf Club to support Remie Bragg.
Remie is the daughter of Megan Stuchlik and Derrick Bragg and, at 18 months of age, she has visited approximately 55 specialists in four states, including Nebraska. Although the specialists have not found a name to Remie’s condition, they know Remie is missing her left arm, missing a kidney, has internal tissue issues and spinal abnormalities.
“It’s a lot of stress. It’s overwhelming going through this,” Stuchlik said.
Stuchlik said that finding out that Remie was a beneficiary for Girls & Pearls was a stress-reliever. Remie’s family is currently preparing to visit four physicians in Cincinnati in August.
“Girls & Pearls will help us with our travel expenses, medical expenses and anything financially that we are struggling with at the time,” Stuchlik said.
With a variety of hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and several local vendors, Pat Bell the advertising sales and special events coordinator at The Grand Island Independent, said this was a “ladies night out with a twist.”
Bell said the twist included 100% of the proceeds from the live auction going to Remie’s family.
Bell said she saw the story about Remie on Facebook when Gates Elementary School held a popcorn fundraiser for her. Bell told Terrie Baker, The Independent’s general manager and creator of Girls & Pearls, and the story continued from there.
“I called the family and said ‘Would you like our help,’” Bell said. “They were very excited.”
Janet (Jan) Haumont, Remie’s grand aunt, said having this event means everything to Remie’s family because they need the support they can get.
“I was just grateful and happy for them,” Haumont said. “That will be a lot less stress for them. They won’t have to worry about money like they have been.”
Haumont lives in Grand Island and said she spends a lot of time with Remie’s family. Although Remie’s three older brothers have struggled with Remie’s condition, Haumont said the brothers have done amazingly. Remie “means the world to them,” Haumont said.
Wearing a striped dress and living in her element, Remie spent the entire night playing and laughing around the tables and vendors.
Stuchlik said Remie is always this happy and that has made the situation easier.
“She doesn’t let anything stop her, that’s for sure,” Stuchlik said.
Bow & Arrow Boutique from Kearney was a vendor at Girls & Pearls’ first event last year and decided to return because “it’s a great cause, anytime you can give back,” said Becky Forbes, the owner.
Forbes said it’s awesome how the event is geared toward helping families that need assistance, and said Bow & Arrow will always consider traveling for Girls & Pearls every year.
“It’s always a lot of work, but it’s worth it in the end when you see a little kid running around and you know you are helping them. That’s great,” Forbes said.
Stuchlik said the support from the community and everyone has been amazing, and will continue to help as they move on with Remie’s journey.
“I don’t even think there are words,” Stuchlik said. “They are not only helping with our finances, but as Remie gets older, she won’t have to be uncomfortable with people saying she doesn’t have an arm. They’ll just know that’s Remie.”
To learn more about Remie and her story, visit Remie “The Murf” Bragg’s Facebook page.