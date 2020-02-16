ELBA — Elba residents and those from surrounding communities came together for kolaches, polka music and conversation at an annual event Sunday.
The community hosted its 20th annual Kolache Shootout at Elba High School. Tony Morrow, president of the Elba Community Foundation, said this year’s event featured a polka mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, a lunch at the church, a bake sale, and a meal provided by the Elba Volunteer Fire Department that benefited the fire department.
“We have a bake sale that goes on and all of the funding from that goes to benefit the Elba Community Foundation’s building fund,” Morrow said. “We put up a new building several years ago and it is all paid for. However, we have a lot of expenses in maintaining that building since it is community funded.”
He said the event featured “about 200 dozen” kolaches. The kolache flavors at the bake sale included apple, apricot, blueberry, cheese, cherry, lemon, peach, poppyseed, prune, raspberry, rhubarb, strawberry and sour cream raisin.
Morrow said organizers expected to raise between $3,500 and $5,000 from the bake sale.
The annual event also featured a baking competition, with bakers of all ages and abilities baking kolaches to enter into the contest.
“People enter different categories, we pick the winners in each division and have a grand champion,” Morrow said. “This year, we have a lot of new, first-time bakers that have never entered before, so that is pretty cool.”
He said the kolache bakers were judged based on the quality of their dough and filling. There were about 80 entries in the competition.
Why kolaches? Morrow said kolaches are a part of Elba’s Czech heritage and that the Kolache Shootout is a way to honor that.
“A kolache is an old Czech wedding pastry,” he said. “You didn’t have to have a lot to make them, so you had the essentials in your cupboard. It doesn’t take a lot of ingredients to make them, but there is a knack to making the dough and the filling.”
Morrow said Sunday’s Kolache Shootout was a success as it more than doubled the town of Elba, with an estimated 700 to 800 people attending the event.
”This event is big for us,” he said. “We have had a lot of things happen in our community. We lost a lot of people who were really active in the community, so this is a feel-good event. There are a lot of people here from all across the state, listening to the music, enjoying the food and having a good time.”
Morrow said Elba hopes to have the Kolache Shootout again next year.
