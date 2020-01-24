Habitat for Humanity has been building modest homes in the Grand Island area for 28 years and this last summer built its 100th home. That’s no small feat for an organization that relies on community volunteers and donations.
For 28-year-old Alejandra Torres, reflecting on the Habitat house she grew up in, she said, “I’ll always remember my humble beginnings and the support from all the people that made my home possible.”
Torres’ family bought their Habitat for Humanity home when she was 11. Now, her career involves helping others buy homes. “Things always come full circle,” she added.
Currently, Habitat for Humanity is taking reservations for an event that will help the organization build more houses and help people like Alejandra realize their dreams.
The Build a Dream dinner and auction is set for Feb. 7, with Torres speaking on her experiences with Habitat. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction. Dinner begins at 7, with a live auction following the dinner.
Seats for the Build a Dream fundraiser cost $65 each, $500 for a table of eight or $750 for a sponsor table. Seats need to be reserved by Feb. 3 by calling (308) 385-5510, visiting the office at 502 W. Second St. or visiting gihabitat.ticket.qtego.net
Approximately 60 live and silent auction items will be available, with dinner including a delicious beef tenderloin entree. Auction items range from tickets to the Grand Theatre, to an energy efficient heating and air unit, donated by Jerry’s Sheet Metal.
Dana Jelinek, executive director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, shared that affordable and attainable housing is a key factor to bringing business into a community, but it also is important to the quality of life and health.
For low to moderate income families, like those Habitat works with, owning a home is not only a place to live, it also contributes to a family’s sense of confidence, security and stability. These are some of the intangible benefits that helped Torres continue her education past high school and led to a career.
Auction items will soon be available to view at https://qtego.net/qlink/gihabitat/items. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a resort stay that includes $1,000 in cash. They can also take part in a Heads or Tails game where the winner will get to select from three items valued at approximately $300. Only cash or check may be accepted for the raffle or Heads or Tails game since they are both considered games of chance.
For more information about the event or the current application period for homeownership, call (308) 385-5510.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.