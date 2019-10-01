The Human Concerns Committee at St. Leo’s Parish and Continuum of Care service agencies is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots of all sizes. The coats will be distributed free of charge to people in need on Oct. 24.
Donna Douglass, outreach coordinator at St. Leo’s Parish, said the event has been a great success over the past 15 years. Last year, 2,089 coats were collected and 1,459 were distributed.
“We are blessed to have such a giving community,” Douglass said. “Their generosity is what makes this event possible.”
She said she is excited that Raising Canes will be participating in the coat drive again this year and serving as a dropoff site. In addition, Raising Canes will be offering coupons to those who donate coats.
New or gently used coats, hats, gloves and mittens can be dropped off at the following sites: Raising Canes, all U-Save Pharmacy locations, both Super Saver stores, Hy-Vee, YMCA, YMCA Express, YWCA and St. Leo’s Church.
The past 15 years have shown a great need for children’s coats of all sizes, especially XXL and larger adult coats.
Liz Mayfield, executive director of Hope Harbor homeless shelter, said that the coat giveaway is helpful to the shelter’s residents.
“We are thankful for St. Leo’s annual coat giveaway. Our clients, and people in need throughout the community, benefit from this generous event,” Mayfield said. “We often encounter families who are struggling to provide basic needs and events like St. Leo’s coat giveaway provide them with essentials as they work to get back on their feet. Not only that, it’s a great way for the community to show up for one another.”
Distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at St. Leo’s Church, located at 2410 S. Blaine St. in Grand Island. Coats left over will be donated to the Church of Christ for its weekly clothing giveaway.
During the same time, Project Connect will be at the Evangelical Free Church just down the street. Project Connect offers services ranging from veterans services and social services to dental care, haircuts and more. In addition, the Church of Christ on Stolley Park Road will be giving away clothing as it does every Thursday.
