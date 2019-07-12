Fran and Dave Schaffer, who like to give tours of their home, will be gracious hosts Sunday when participants in the annual Cave Tour pay them a visit.
Since 1983, the Schaffers have lived in the wondrous residence commonly known as the Hamilton-Donald House, which is at 820 W. Second St.
The Schaffer home will be one of four stops on the Cave Tour, which is a fundraiser for Junior Achievement of Grand Island. Until this year, the event was known as the Man Cave Tour.
If you’d like to take part in the tour, show up at Balz Sports Bar between noon and 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Groups will depart from there.
The Schaffer home, built in 1906, is an example of Neo-Classical Revival, the same style as the Arbor Lodge in Nebraska City. The home, which encompasses three stories and a basement, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In showing people around the house, the Schaffers like to talk about the many items they’ve acquired through the years. They started going to auctions even before they were married.
On the third floor, for instance, is a Clark Jewel natural gas stove that still works.
That top floor is home to a rec room or den, which is a popular gathering place when the grandkids arrive. The Schaffers have five kids and 11 grandchildren.
The rec room will be the focus of Sunday’s tour, but participants will get to see the whole house.
The home, the Schaffers say, is extremely well-built. Even though Highway 30 is right in front of the house and the Union Pacific tracks are nearby, the top floor is completely quiet. People who come to service the house regularly comment on the quality of the materials.
Many people remember Nonna’s Palazzo, which operated on the main floor for 23 years. In addition to operating the restaurant, Fran Schaffer has written two books.
It’s fitting that the Schaffers now call the Hamilton-Donald House their home. When Schaffer was a little girl in the third or fourth grade, she always wanted to see inside the grand old home. So she feels an obligation to give a tour to anyone who’s interested.
Long ago, the structure housed a dress shop and a realty company. Other than that, it has always been a single-family home.
Dave, 81, and Fran, 78, can tell amusing stories about the home involving their children and grandchildren. One night, youngsters were throwing water balloons off the balcony.
“At 12 o’clock in the morning the police were at our door,” Fran said.
An O’Neill native, Dave is a retired pharmacist. He owned a drug store in Cairo for 30 years. He also owned a drug store in Wood River. He worked until he was 80 as a part-time pharmacist at the Nebraska Veterans Home.
Before she got into the restaurant business, Fran was a nurse. She is a Grand Island native.
Dave and his “dimpled darling” have been married for 57 years.
A $50 ticket will provide you with transportation to all homes on the tour, a T-shirt, two beers for the bus ride, food at each home and entrance to a barbecue upon returning to Balz at the end of the tour.
There will be food and beverages at each location, provided by Super Saver, Hy-Vee, Runza, Carlos O’Kelly’s, Pepsi and NebraskaLand Distributors
According to publicity material, “Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.”
Funds raised from the Cave Tour will go toward Junior Achievement programs that teach Grand Island-area K-12 students skills in career-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
This past school year, 155 JA volunteers served 171 classrooms and reached more than 3,300 Grand Island-area students.
Tour sponsors include AGI-MFS, Balz Sports Bar, Beavercreek Marketing, Case IH, Copycat Printing, First National Bank, Garrett Tire & Treads, Great Western Bank, Home Federal Bank and Paul Hoos-Shelter Insurance.