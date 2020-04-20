Both Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department, and Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele urged the public during a televised briefing on the coronavirus Monday to remain vigilant in protecting the community from the spread of the virus.
“We need you to clearly understand that we are going into what I would call a rather dark couple of weeks,” Anderson said. “The number of cases will continue to climb and, unfortunately, we will see additional deaths related to the COVID virus.”
Anderson and Steele have been briefing the community twice a week, with their comments broadcast on GITV.
Later that day, the Central District announced that as of 2 p.m. the three-county area had 529 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. It also announced three additional deaths, bringing the district’s total to 11 COVID-19-related deaths. The total cases had increased by 38 since 491 cases were reported on Friday.
“As predicted, we will see more cases every day,” Anderson said.
They have been recording 50 to 65 new laboratory-confirmed cases each day, although the increase was lower over the weekend.
“As the situation worsens, we are grateful of opportunities and offers that we have received from others to help us through these times,” Anderson said.
She and Steele talked to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday to discuss ways the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services can offer Grand Island additional support.
Steele said that they will speak to Ricketts again this Friday. He said the governor is aware of the spread of the virus in the community.
Anderson said that support will come in the form of additional workers to help in case investigations, as well as people who can help in data analysis.
“As the number of cases continues to grow, we need that additional assistance,” she said.
One of the things Anderson and her staff at CDHD have been lacking over the last several weeks is the time and opportunity to look more closely at data they have collected since the spread of the virus in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, “so we can see what is evolving.”
“Our plan is to go back and look at the number of cases per week, the number of case contacts and lay out the map on what has been happening over the last three or four weeks,” she said.
By closely analyzing the data, Anderson said, they will be able to see trends as the virus spread in the community, where the community stands when it comes to COVID-19 and how the virus may affect the community in the next couple of weeks.
“This will help us with the additional planning we need to do as we go through this very difficult time,” she said. “I think sometimes people in the community are saying, ‘Show us the numbers,’ and we hope to have more numbers to show you.”
Anderson and Steele hold their coronavirus briefings at 11 a.m. on Monday and Thursday on GITV.
She said she will have more numbers to share on Thursday about the virus in the three-county area.
Anderson said it’s “absolutely imperative to stay home unless you have a reason to go around other people. That is very, very critical.”
“Stay home, wash your hands, take care of yourself and your family,” she said. “That is how you prevent the spread.”
Anderson added, “We still have the actual power to reduce the actual number of cases as well as the number of deaths related to COVID. What each of us do now is absolutely essential.”
She said, “If you thought this couldn’t happen to you and your family — think again. The COVID virus is in our community. It is not our friend and it is nothing that we can just pretend doesn’t exist.”
Anderson advises people whenever in public, “Wear a mask, whether it is homemade or wherever you get one. Wear a mask.”
She also said, when going to the grocery store, leave your family home and only have one person go to the store. Shoppers should be wearing a well-fitting mask and practicing social distancing, staying 6 feet from anyone else in the store.
Anderson also suggested ordering groceries online as an alternative.
She said it is especially important to stay home if you have had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus because you can catch the virus from them and spread it unknowingly.
Anderson said that 50% of people who have tested positive do not have symptoms and that is the reason social isolation is the best defense right now.
“None of us, knowingly, wants to make someone else ill,” she said. “None of us wants to cause the death of a loved one. We can do that, unknowingly, if we spread the virus.
Anderson said it is important to keep your distance from folks who have underlying health conditions and older people to keep them safe.
She said the average age of people who have tested positive for the virus is 45 years of age. The three-county area’s total includes a range from children as young as 19 days old to adults in their 80s.
“The virus is not terribly selective,” Anderson said. “If you expose yourself to it, you are likely to get it and likely to spread it.”
