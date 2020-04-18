An eagle’s nest is part of the Prairie Commons community, and is likely to be for some time.
You can see the nest off in the distance from the third and fourth floors of Grand Island Regional Hospital, which will open this summer.
The view will be better from the four-story Tabitha senior living facility that will be built not far away.
Workers in the area are familiar with the nest and the two large birds.
People working on the Prairie Commons Medical Office Building see the birds “fly over a couple of times a day,” said Roger Bullington, president of Chief Development and Chief Construction. He noted that the birds are a mated pair.
Chief is the owner and developer of Prairie Commons, which totals 108 acres at the corner of highways 281 and 34.
The eagles apparently like the neighborhood.
The nest used to be in a shelter belt 300-400 yards to the east.
To make way for the development of Prairie Commons, Chief obtained a nest take permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about four years ago.
Fish and Wildlife hoped the eagles would move farther away from town, because it’s not good for eagles to have a nest that close to the city limits.
But the birds didn’t go far. In short order, they built their current nest on land owned by Ted Robb. It took the birds less than a week to erect their new home, Bullington said.
A lake is nearby.
The nest, which is considerable in size, is west of Grand Island Regional Hospital.
Bullington said the eagles sometimes pay a visit to the moat at Stuhr Museum.
The nest is most visible in the winter months, when the trees are barren of leaves.
As the development of Prairie Commons continues, the eagles will hopefully continue to be a familiar part of the neighborhood.
“Oh, absolutely,” Bullington said.
