You had to be careful Saturday night at Stuhr Museum. If you went to get your coat, you might have wound up in detention area, faced with people who were asking for financial help.
As part of an immigration simulation event, the building was divided into various stops in the immigration process.
The Multicultural Coalition has helped naturalize 49 people since January of this year. The Coalition took the stories of those 49 people and split them into different stops “so people can understand the different steps that our clients went though to become U.S. citizens,” said Audrey Lutz, the Coalition’s executive director.
The stops included a passport station, a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office, a job site and a simulated Multicultural Coalition.
A silent auction, music and food from various countries were the fun parts of the evening, Lutz said. The immigration simulation was the educational component, she said.
The Multicultural Coalition helps “immigrants navigate what it means to be a Grand Islander and a Central Nebraskan through meeting their basic needs and helping them with their citizenship,” she said.
During the evening, Lutz saluted three people who assisted the Coalition in contributing to the 49 naturalizations.
The 2019 Servant Leader Award went to Barbara Sorensen, who assists local people in learning English and obtaining citizenship.
Rock Solid was named the Coalition’s 2019 Outstanding Business Partner.
Rising Hope Counseling & Consulting was honored as the 2019 Outstanding Community Partner. Dr. Sarah Griess accepted the award.
Also at the gathering, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet registered new citizens to vote.
Sponsors of the evening included the ACLU of Nebraska, Associated Staffing, Amur Equipment Finance, Five Points Bank, JBS, Live Well Physical Therapy and Rock Solid.
