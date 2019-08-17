It’s now a full-time effort.
Although Braden Kersch started Island Moving in April 2018, he’s now giving it his full attention.
His story is one that is true for many small business owners in Grand Island about working from the ground up in owning a business.
Kersch said he has moved furniture for nine years. He worked for Amish Furniture of Nebraska as a delivery man for almost five years and served as the warehouse manager for the last 18 months.
“When we delivered furniture we would be told how well we had done, and that Grand Island needed a moving company that was as safe with their items as we were,” Kersch said.
He said he always wanted to be an entrepreneur and “saw an opportunity that I just couldn’t leave alone.”
Kersch said to achieve his entrepreneurial dream, “I saved my money to buy a truck and supplies needed to successfully move household goods safely. It has been a great journey since and I enjoy every minute of it.”
Currently, he owns a 26-foot enclosed box truck and has plans to purchase another one when he expands and grows his business and takes on more moving jobs.
“I do not have physical storefront yet, but it is my next goal on expanding the business,” Kersch said.
He recently resigned from his full-time gig at Amish Furniture, but still remains a part-time employee there.
“I have enjoyed growing my business in the last year and I have found a great crew with more than 15 years of experience combined between the three of us.”
He said Island Moving’s top priority is “customer service because I feel that is the foundation for a successful business.”
“I love meeting new people everyday and provide the best service that someone could ask for at a reasonable price,” Kersch said.
He said he has received a lot of positive feedback from his customers.
“It fills me with joy that I am doing an efficient and enjoyable job for the customer that gave me the opportunity to move them,” Kersch said. “I truly believe that it is by the Grace of God to be where I am today, and, for that, I am very grateful.”
Kersch, who now lives in St. Libory, was born in Hastings and lived in Grand Island for three years before his family moved away from the community. He returned to Grand Island in 2007. He got his first experience with moving things as a young man — not with furniture or household goods — but hogs.
“That taught me a good work ethic,” he said.
He said his business has so far moved people all over the state, including Omaha, Lincoln, Broken Bow, Ord, Hastings, Minden and Kearney.
“My biggest goal is to get the word out about Island Moving as there are a lot of future customers that don’t know a lot about my company yet,” Kersch said.
But with the customers he has already served, Kersch said he has the experience and equipment in moving all types of household or business equipment and furnishings, including safes, pianos, and assortment of white goods, such as refrigerators.
Before any big move, Kersch said he can stop by a customer’s home and do a walk-through so he can give his customer an estimate about how much his services will cost, which also can include packing.
For more information and rates, visit www.grandislandmoving.com, email to grandislandmoving@gmail.com, or call (308) 850-0276.