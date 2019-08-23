DONIPHAN — Sherri O’Callaghan stood in shock as she watched water flow across Sonja Road and onto her property in Amick Acres west of Doniphan Friday afternoon.
Two weeks ago, O’Callaghan faced tree damage from a wind storm that left debris all over Amick Acres, Grand Island and surrounding areas. Now, she dealt with another dilemma of a flooded basement and lawn as a result of a reported 4.5 inches of rainfall early Friday morning.
“At about 9 a.m. this (Friday) morning, Sonja Road was open and there was no water,” O’Callaghan said. “We saw it starting to come up from the field. It didn’t take more than five minutes for the water to cross the road and make its way back to the lake.”
In Amick Acres, the Platte River overflowed its banks, going into an adjacent field before flowing across Sonja Road, into the lawns of property owners and into Amick Acres Lake. Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management reported Sonja Drive, Rene Road and Graham Road all had water on and crossing them.
Amick Acres Lake’s retaining wall also flooded, leaving many lakeside property owners left with water up to their back porches and flooded basements.
Jamie Bittfield of Kenesaw, O’Callaghan’s sister, said she was one of about a dozen family members who came to help her sister pump water out of her basement and clear items out of there.
“Right away this (Friday) morning, the basement had probably eight inches of water in it,” Bittfield said. “We have pumps going and Yellow Van has been here getting the dehumidifiers going. However, the water is rising as we speak. It is a lost cause right now (Friday afternoon). There are no amount of pumps that can pump it out fast enough.”
As of Friday afternoon, O’Callaghan said she did not know whether she was going to evacuate and stay elsewhere for the night. She said at the time, that if the water does not rise any more, she would stay, otherwise she would stay with one of her relatives who had come to help.
The Hall County Roads Department helped deliver sandbags to areas in Amick Acres Friday. In Amick Acres East, community members worked to fill bags with sand, which were then placed on the road by the roads department.
Members of the Doniphan-Trumbull High School football team, including Dominick Alexander, Collin Jepson, Jediah Manka, Austin Rewerts, were called out of school to bag sandbags to help with the flooding in Amick Acres. The football players said started sandbagging at 11:30 a.m. and were still doing so at 3 p.m. Friday.
“We are just loading up with the bags with sand and loading them up into a trailer,” Alexander, a freshman, said.
The football players said the entire team cam out to help. A few of them said they had friends affected by the flooding at Amick Acres. Others said they just wanted to help people in their community.
The American Red Cross is opening an evacuation center in Doniphan in response to flooding in the area. The evacuation center is located at the United Methodist Church, 304 N. Fourth St.
Individuals and families displaced from their home are urged to come to the center where Red Cross volunteers are on hand to welcome those impacted. At this time, the center is not serving as an overnight shelter, but officials are monitoring the situation and are prepared to transition to a shelter if the need arises.
Just outside Grand Island, Cedar Hollow School said in a Facebook post that it experienced a large amount of rainfall that caused its back parking lot to be unusable. As a result, the school had to use a “staggered schedule” with students dismissed at various times for pick-up since only the school’s front parking lot could be used for dismissal.