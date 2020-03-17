The AMC Classic Grand Island 7 movie theater is expected to be closed for at least six to 12 weeks as AMC announced in a press release Tuesday that it will close all of its locations for that duration to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

AMC said it will close to comply with local, state and federal directives, and as a precaution to ensure the health and safety of moviegoers and theater staff.

“AMC will continue to monitor the situation closely, and the company will remain flexible on reopening, in accordance with CDC recommendations and governmental directives,” the company said.

