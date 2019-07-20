Midwest LTC Pharmacy and Greater Nebraska Home Infusion in Grand Island will host their third annual Cornhole Tournament to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event is set for Saturday, July 27, at George Park, 2221 Independence Ave. Registration is from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m., and the tournament will begin at 10. A freewill donation lunch will be offered.
Adult, 2-person teams cost $20, and kids (14 and younger) 2-person teams cost $10.
The championship adult team will win gift cards and the kids top two winning teams will win nerf and water guns.