In light of the spread of the coronavirus, all Grand Island schools will remain in session, but will continue to monitor the situation.
At a press conference Friday afternoon, administrators from Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest Public Schools, Grand Island Central Catholic, Trinity Lutheran School and Heartland Lutheran High School spoke on their plans for school in regard to the coronavirus.
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said all of the district’s schools will remain open as scheduled next week, as advised by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt on Friday. The district will take extra precautions to keep staff and students safe.
Grover said that if a student is not feeling well, if they are experiencing a high fever, flu-like symptoms and/or a cough, they should be kept at home. She added that if a student has traveled to an at-risk area or has been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, they are urged to self quarantine at home from 14 days of their most recent travel or contact.
If a GIPS student or staff member is not feeling well or is at risk for the coronavirus, she said, GIPS does not want parents to worry about their attendance.
To help the district with communication around the coronavirus, Grover said GIPS is asking parents to fill out a form on its website if they are requesting to keep their child home. Parents can visit gips.org/COVID19 for more information.
In the event that GIPS cancels school, she said, the district has been working to provide online classes and has an online learning platform for its students.
“We recognize that some of our students may not have access to internet where they may experience that digital divide,” Grover said. “In addition to our online learning platform, we are working to assemble packets that will be able to go home with students so we can continue to create an atmosphere where they can continue to engage in academic opportunities.”
Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the district plans to stay in session and that activities will continue as scheduled. The district plans to continue working with the Central District Health Department as well as with its neighboring schools to decide if face-to-face classes should remain in session.
Edwards said Northwest already delivers classes on multiple platforms and that district administration has had conversations on what this would look like if its schools are closed due to the coronavirus. He added its schools also have one-to-one in most of its grades.
“But it is a question of how connected our students are once they get home,” he said. “We will have those conversations and figure that out.”
Edwards urged students or staff who are sick or showing signs of any illness to seek medical help, stay home and communicate with their school on their absence.
Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle echoed Edwards’ comments, saying GICC will also remain in session and encourages those who are sick to stay home.
“One thing Commissioner Blomstedt and Gov. Ricketts stressed this morning is that hours aren’t going to be so important and we know that,” Engle said. “The priority right now is not to make sure we hit a certain number of hours or assessments. It is making sure we have a balance between making our students academically successful and keeping them safe.”
He said any official school communication regarding school closures or activity cancellations due to the coronavirus will be posted on its Facebook page, on its website at gicentralcatholic.org and via the school’s Remind messaging and One Call messaging.
If face-to-face classes are canceled, Engle said, GICC students have Chromebooks they are able to use at home and can use for online learning if needed.
Trinity Lutheran Principal Jerrita Staehr said that school will also remain open, but that it is a day-to-day and hour-by-hour situation. The factor that would cause the school to close would be a recommendation of the Central District Health Department or guidelines issued by the state.
“If a student has a compromised immune system, we urge parents to please contact the school and we will handle those situations on a case-by-case basis,” Staehr said. “We will continue to communicate with parents via Fast Direct, which is our information system, and on our school website.”
She said that if a student, staff member or any of their immediate family members is confirmed positive for the coronavirus, that will be communicated with and the school will move to online instruction, rather than face-to-face classes.
Heartland Lutheran High School Head Administrator Tim Leech said his school will remain open for as long as possible. If and when the time comes when the school has to close because of the coronavirus, he said, it intends to have online classes.
“We have already practiced that set-up and we are ready to enact that if the need arises,” Leech said. “The No. 1 factor for us is our students’ safety. We want to make sure that is at the forefront of everything we do, while continuing to provide education to our students.”
