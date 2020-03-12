All Fonner Park and Heartland Events Center events will go on as scheduled
Statement:
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only . If you need assistance, call us at or email .
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only . If you need assistance, call us at or email .
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on theindependent.com. You're entitled to view 9 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on theindependent.com. You're entitled to view 9 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on theindependent.com. You're entitled to view 9 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on theindependent.com. You're entitled to view 9 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on theindependent.com. You're entitled to view 9 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on theindependent.com. You're entitled to view 9 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only . If you need assistance, call us at or email .
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only . If you need assistance, call us at or email .
...ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY... .A WEAK WEATHER SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS THE REGION FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. MOST LOCATIONS WILL MEASURE BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF SNOW...BUT A FEW SPOTS WEST OF HIGHWAY 281 IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA COULD SEE UP TO 5 INCHES. WINDS WILL NOT BE EXCESSIVE WITH THIS SYSTEM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BE EASTERLY AT AROUND 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WILL BE A WET SNOW WHICH WILL MINIMIZE BLOWING AND DRIFTING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.