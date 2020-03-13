Due to ongoing concerns about coronavirus, and after considering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Nebraska health officials, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) has canceled all upcoming Career and Technical Student Organization 2020 State Leadership Conferences/Conventions and all associated events.

While a variety of factors influenced this decision, the health and safety of the students and stakeholders was the primary concern, the NDE said in its announcement.

The cancellations include:

— DECA (March 18-19)

—HOSA (March 22-24)

— Educators Rising (March 30-April 1)

— FBLA (April 1-3)

— FFA (March 30-April 1)

— SkillsUSA (April 2-4)

— FCCLA (April 6-8)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments