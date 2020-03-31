Charles A. McDaniel of Alda was sentenced last week in Hall County District Court to 10 to 15 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

McDaniel, 50, was sentenced for three crimes by Judge Mark Young. He will serve two to three years for a burglary committed Aug. 11. He was sentenced to one to two years for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm. Those two sentences will be served concurrently.

The third sentence, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, will begin after the other two are exhausted.

McDaniel receives credit for 228 days served.

According to count documents, McDaniel burglarized property at 102 Stellar St. in Alda. He was in possession of a stolen Ruger 9mm handgun.

