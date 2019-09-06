ALDA — The eighth annual Alda Fireman Fundraiser is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall underneath the water tower.

A freewill donation dinner will feature pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, au gratin potatoes, chips and dessert.

Event also includes raffle drawings at 8 p.m.; winners need not be present. Raffle prizes include Husker football tickets, a Green Mountain grill and many smaller items.

If you want to come early, the Husker game will be shown on TV; game time is 2:30 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the fire department.

