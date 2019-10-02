ALBION — The Albion Police Department has arrested an Albion man on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident late Monday evening.
Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, issued a press release Wednesday morning detailing the circumstances.
According to the release, on Monday at about 10 p.m., the Albion Police Department received a report of a shot being fired at a person in Albion. The reporting party was standing on the rear deck of his home when someone he knew drove by the property multiple times.
As the subject drove by a second time, he fired a single shot from a handgun at the resident and drove away. The resident was not injured, according to the release.
The Albion Police Department requested assistance from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. Officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle at a residence at 824 S. 11th St. in Albion.
The suspect left the residence about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Officers then conducted a traffic stop and arrested him without incident, the patrol said.
Charlie Melgoza, 41, was lodged in Boone County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and making terroristic threats. Bond was set at $500,000.
