Alan Pickrel is running for a position on the Grand Island City Council from Ward 1.
“My reason for running is to be able to add a diverse look at the problems and the everyday running of the city of Grand Island.” Pickrel said. ”Hopefully, I can add input that may be helpful.”
He and his wife moved to Grand Island in 2016 from Columbus when he was hired by Hall County as its building inspector. His prior governmental service experience is that he spent 12 years as a school board member and four years on a rural county public power board in the community where he previously lived. He and his wife also have operated a small business in Grand Island.
“I have been in code enforcement for 20 years working with the public,” Pickrel said. “I am in charge of budgeting for my office.”
He said the No. 1 issue is fiscal responsibility for the spending of tax dollars in the best interest of all taxpayers.
“I also think we need to take another look at the TIF (tax-increment financing) provisions,” he said.
Pickrel said people should vote for him for his ability to “work with almost everyone and my ability to weigh the good and bad in everything brought before the Council.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.