A number of area farm families have recently been honored by the Aksarben Foundation with the Aksarben Pioneer Farm (100 years) and the Aksarben Heritage Farm Awards (150 years).
Aksarben annually honors the “dedicated and hard-working Nebraska families who have met the incredible milestone” of owning at least 40 acres of farmland within one family for 100 or 150 years.
The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, announced this year’s 122 honorees for the awards.
Aksarben began awarding the Pioneer Award in 1956 and, since that time, nearly 10,000 farm families have received the award statewide. The Heritage Award, established in 2014, has been awarded to nearly 100 farm families.
Area families receiving the awards are:
— Boone County: Joseph and Connie Seier — Seier Family Farm, established 1920.
— Buffalo County: Venla Roth — William and Minnie Roth Family Farm, established 1915.
— Cedar County: Wanda Philips — Robert Lenton Family Farm, established 1869; Lawrence and Mary Ann Zavadil — Zavadil Family Farm, established April 30, 1900; and Martin and Debra Sudbeck — Martin and Debra Sudbeck Family Farm, established 1869.
— Custer County: Edward Spanel — Edward T. Spanel Family Farm, established 1919.
— Greeley County: Mark Glaser, Paul Glaser — Vincent Glaser Family Farm, established 1917; and Foster Ranch, Inc. — Joseph R. Foster Family Farm, established 1920.
— Hall County: Dr. Gwen Baumann Weber — Baumann Farm, established May 28, 1884.
— Hamilton County: James and Nancy Rathje — Rathje Family Farm, established 1902.
— Howard County: Steve Bader — Bader Family Farm, established 1920.
— Merrick County: Dale and Sue Hannappel — Hannappel Family Farm, established 1919; and Carol Larson — Beckman-Soeth Family Farm, established 1870.
— Nance County: Elsie Siedlik — Pieczonka Family Farm, established 1915; Raymond and Betty Hebda — Uzendowski Farm, established 1915; and Raymond and Betty Hebda — Shotkoski Farm, established 1919.
— Valley County: Rodney and Patricia Valasek — Valasek Family Farm, established 1917.
“We’re proud to recognize these Nebraska farm families each year. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by these families is a testament to the strong Nebraska values that set our state apart and have been making Aksarben proud, for over 120 years,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
Reding said that, due to COVID-19, officials at many county fairs are still questioning whether to have the fair this year. Instead of handing out the awards at county fairs, the foundation is working with both Nebraska Farm Bureau and the county fair managers to get the awards to the recipients across the state.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said his organization will work with its regional managers, county Farm Bureau leaders and county fair managers to set up times to deliver the awards.
“Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to help sponsor these farm family awards and are happy to share in this tribute,” Nelson said. “Nebraska Farm Bureau’s heritage and continuous mission is to serve Nebraska farm and ranch families, and these awards recognize the commitment to preserve and build Nebraska agriculture for future generations.”
He said to commemorate this milestone, each of the families will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at the county fair in the county where their farm is located.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.