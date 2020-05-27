By Oct. 1, the new firehouse at Central Nebraska Regional Airport will be fully operational.
The new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility is being built on the south end of the airport. The 6,200-square-foot facility will replace the current 2,900-square foot brick firehouse, built in 1965.
A beam-signing ceremony Wednesday celebrated the construction of the facility. Local firefighters, Hall County Airport Authority board members, staff members and others signed a 38-foot steel beam, which weighs 997 pounds. That beam will be part of the new firehouse.
In a similar way, Chief Industries provides key support to Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Chief is the main contractor of the new firehouse. All of the steel, including the beam used in the ceremony, was built in Grand Island by Chief Buildings.
“Chief Industries has been a key partner in the development of the airport, especially the last five years,” CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said at the beam-signing ceremony. “They have built or are building three buildings and provided steel for the airline terminal.
“Nothing pleases me more than (to see) a local company like Chief Industries play a big part in the landscape of the airport,” Olson said. “We want to be considered a local driver of economic development for Grand Island, and Chief Industries has committed to this as well.”
The beam ceremony was held in conjunction with a one-day training session at the airport, attended by Grand Island firefighters and airport employees. Three people from the University of Missouri presented the mobile training session.
Olson thanked Airport Operations Manager Doug Brown for coordinating the annual training session.
“Doug is a key component of the airport staff, and is a big reason why we’re considered one of the best darn little airports in the country,” Olson said.
The new firehouse will cost about $3 million. Ninety-five percent of that amount is funded by a federal airport improvement grant.
At the same time, the airport is buying a new fire truck, which will replace a 1982 model. The new vehicle, which will arrive in late September, will hold 1,500 gallons of water.
The new station will be able to handle both of the airport’s fire trucks.
New fire trucks are not as wide as older models, but are longer.
“With our current station, the new fire truck wouldn’t fit in there,” Olson said.
In his talk, Olson thanked the Grand Island Fire Department for its “commitment in providing mutual aid for the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Like most small airports in the United States, we rely on our mutual aid partners.”
The city of Grand Island “provides outstanding service to the airport in firefighting and rescue,” Olson said. Fine assistance also comes from law enforcement and the city’s utilities, he said.
“We have enjoyed a great relationship with the city of Grand Island in my 14-plus years here as the executive director of the airport,” Olson said.
The current fire station will not be demolished but will be used for another purpose.
The new firehouse will serve as a control center and a training center, Olson said.
The airport does not have a fire department.
But maintenance personnel are trained in firefighting, so if something goes wrong, “we do the initial response,” Olson said. While the airport staff responds, Grand Island firefighters arrive. “If we did have an incident here, they would provide the command center,” Olson said of Grand Island firefighters.
Work on the firehouse couldn’t progress very far last fall “because the water table was so high,“ Olson said.
A new type of technology was used for the footings.
Chief has made a lot of progress in the building’s construction over the last month, Olson said.
“We’re very pleased that we could work with the Central Nebraska Regional Airport on this project,” said Mark Moravec, business development manager for Chief Construction.
It’s good anytime you add life-saving projects, he said.
The airport is continuing to grow, Moravec said. The new fire station should serve its needs very well. “And we’re just looking forward to future projects out here at the airport,” Moravec said.
A $700,000 federal grant will help pay for the new fire truck.
The airport received an $8,300 grant from the state to pay for Wednesday’s training.
