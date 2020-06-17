Enplanements at Central Nebraska Regional Airport are increasing monthly.
Mike Olson, CNRA executive director, reported the latest positive figures to the Hall County Airport Authority board at their meeting Wednesday.
In May, CNRA had 888 total enplanements, with 587 for Allegiant and 301 for American.
Numbers are down compared to last year, though, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, CNRA has had 14,631 enplanements to date. Through May 2019, there were 29,552 passenger boardings.
Boardings are increasing.
Through June 15, TSA reported 956 passengers have been screened, Olson said.
“We’re looking at a potential 1,900, maybe 2,000 enplanements for this month,” he said. “The light is looking brighter at this particular juncture.”
The numbers for May are four times greater than in April, and June is expected to be double the May numbers.
“At some point we’ll reach the new normal, and who knows what number that will be as well,” Olson said. “I don’t think we’ll see 71,000 enplanements next year like we did last year but at least we’re moving in the right direction.”
Trego-Dugan Aviation requested relief for rent for July, August and September.
Vince Dugan, Trego-Dugan representative, told the board in May they wouldn’t ask for relief yet as the federal Payroll Protection Plan included paying rent.
Those benefits ended June 4, though.
“We would like some relief from rent from the airport authority, because we simply don’t have revenue to pay,” Dugan said.
Dugan called their declines in revenue “horrific.”
In April, jet fuel sales were down 59% and down 74% in May.
In May 2019, they sold 109,186 gallons. In May 2020, they sold 27,701 gallons.
“Essentially fuel sales were almost stopped,” he said. “Our prices have been reduced to as low as we can possibly have them.”
Dugan requested total relief from rent, which is $18,000 per month, and not delayed payments.
“We’re never going to get this back,” he said. “In April, we lost $1 million. In May, we lost $1 million. If we did not have the Payroll Protection Plan, we literally would be not in business.”
Dugan was told to submit a written request to be considered by board in July.
“You guys are acting like it’s a joke,” he said. “We’re sitting here hemorrhaging to death.”
CNRA has also experienced revenue losses due to the pandemic.
Parking revenue, compared to the March-April-May period in 2019, is down $89,165 this year, and car rental concessions for the same period are down $15,512.
Landing fees for both American and Allegiant are also down, Olson reported.
Olson reported that protective masks are being delivered for staff and passengers.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending out to all airports via the Federal Aviation Administration about 100 million face coverings.
“Grand Island is expected to get 7,500 face coverings in the next few weeks,” he said.
No guidance has been issued for the masks, though.
“The only guidance we’ve received is for airport employees,” Olson said. “I think the FAA and other federal agencies are trying to figure out further guidance on face coverings.”
Olson advised travelers to check the specific travel requirements of the airlines they’re flying with before departing.
“Each airline has implemented its own passenger policy,” he said. “Some airlines are requiring face coverings. Temperature checks at the gate. Some are even requiring a short medical survey to be filled out at the gate prior to boarding.”
Olson warned about checking the requirements of specific airports, too.
“Some airports are requiring temperature checks even before you get in the terminal,” he said.
The Hall County Airport Authority will have its next meeting on July 15.
