A second TSA screening lane has been added at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
According to Mike Olson, CNRA executive director, passengers enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program can now take advantage of those benefits by using the TSA PreCheck lane at the airport.
He said the second lane was installed on Dec. 17, 2019. It allows travelers to leave compliant 3-1-1 liquids and laptops in their bag, and they will not need to remove shoes, belts and light outer jackets.
Olson said having a second screening lane for TSA PreCheck allows travelers to move through security checkpoints with greater efficiency and ease.
“It is a tremendous benefit for our airport and for our passengers,” he said.
Olson said the TSA PreCheck makes the flying experience for passengers “seamless” and “it puts you up at the front of the line, too.”
TSA PreCheck can be purchased for $85 for five years. He said whether a person is flying once a year or is a frequent flier, anyone with TSA PreCheck can “enjoy the benefits.”
“For people who fly a lot, it is so nice to have that convenience,” Olson said.
The addition of the second TSA screening lane comes after the airport had a record year in boardings. Last year, the airport saw 71,207 passengers travel through in 2019.
Olson attributed much of the success to “our strong regional and local supporters traveling to and from business and leisure destinations.”
“We also want to recognize our airline partners, American Airlines and Allegiant, for adding additional seats throughout the year to meet the demand,” he said.
American Airlines offers twice-daily nonstop flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and beyond, and Allegiant offers twice-weekly nonstop flights to both Las Vegas and Phoenix/Mesa.
Olson said the airport ended 2019 with a robust annual growth rate of 12% over 2018 and served more than 142,000 total passengers.
But for 2020, both America Airlines and Allegiant have cut back on the number of flights from Grand Island compared to last year.
For information about the Grand Island TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Center, go to flygrandisland.com or call Universal Enrollment at (855) 347-8371.
