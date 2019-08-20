July was a busy month at Grand Island’s Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
According to Mike Olson, CNRA executive director, airline passenger traffic at the airport saw a 22% increase in July with 6,537 passengers. That compares to 5,344 passengers in July 2018. Olson said the July performance increased the airport’s year-to-date boarding’s by 18%.
He said Allegiant Air reported a 35% increase, American Airlines saw a 7% increase and charter flights saw a 90% increase.
Olson said the airport has seen positive growth for seven consecutive months.
“Even if we finish out the rest of the year with the number of monthly enplanements as we had last year, we are potentially looking at a record-breaking year with 70,000 enplanements,” he said.
Allegiant Air and American Airlines provide non-stop flights from Grand Island to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Dallas/Fort Worth.