This past week, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported it has confirmed a case of vesicular stomatitis in a horse in Lincoln County.
VS is a viral disease which primarily affects horses and cattle, but can also affect sheep, goats and swine. It is characterized by fever and the formation of blister-like lesions in the mouth and on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, hooves and teats. When the blisters break, there is usually salivation and nasal discharge.
As a result of these painful lesions, infected animals may refuse to eat and drink, which can lead to weight loss. There are no USDA-approved vaccines for VS.
NDA quarantined the livestock on the affected farm. The farm will remain under quarantine for at least 14 days after the onset of lesions in the last affected animal on the premises.
The VS virus is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected insects or midges, so consider treatments to reduce flies and other insects in quarters where animals are housed. VS also can be spread by nose-to-nose contact between animals.
Nebraska has not seen this disease in livestock since 2015. To assist in helping prevent the spread of the disease into the state, Nebraska has placed import restrictions for livestock coming into the state from states that has confirmed VS cases. If you are considering moving an animal into Nebraska from an affected state, call (402) 471-2351 to learn more about the importation order.
Individuals from Nebraska transporting animals to other states should contact the destination state to learn about their import requirements before transporting animals.
The VS virus itself usually runs its course in five to seven days, and it can take up to an additional seven days for that infected animal to recover from the symptoms.
Although humans can become infected when handling the affected animals, it rarely occurs. To avoid human exposure, people should use personal protective measures when handling affected animals.
For more information on VS, visit: www.nda.nebraska.gov/animal/diseases/vs/index.html.
Public comments sought for Community Wildfire Protection Plan
The draft Central Platte Community Wildfire Protection Plan for Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman and York counties, and the northeast part of Dawson County is ready for public review. Review copies are available at public libraries in these areas. Comments will be accepted until September 16.
This plan is intended to enhance collaboration and communication among the various agencies and organizations who manage fire in the Central Platte region, and to help them effectively prepare for and respond to wildfire.
Landowners in counties that adopt the plan will be eligible to apply for federal and state cost-share funds for vegetative fuels reduction and other hazard mitigation efforts in at-risk areas within the CWPP boundary. The plan may also provide increased opportunities for counties, municipalities and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.
The plan, part of a statewide network of Community Wildfire Protection Plans, provides information useful to both local emergency responders and those from outside the area who provide mutual aid. The CWPP consolidates and relays critical information needed for responders in unfamiliar terrain.
The draft plan is also available online at https://nfs.unl.edu/documents/CWPP/CentralPlatte.pdf
Comments will be accepted via email to sbenson4@unl.edu or they may be sent to the Nebraska Forest Service, Attn: Sandy Benson, P.O. Box 830815, Lincoln, NE 68583-0815.
Area farmers elected to Nebraska Soybean Board
New members have been elected to the Nebraska Soyboard Board.
Jason Penke of Craig was elected from District 2 (Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne counties)
In District 4, Eugene Goering of Columbus, was re-elected over challenger Mark Stock of St. Edward. District 4 includes Boone, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk and York counties.
Clay Govier of Broken Bow was elected from District 8, which includes Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawson, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, Rock, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thomas, Valley and Wheeler counties.
Penke and Govier will begin their first term on the board while Goering will begin his third. Those three-year terms start Oct. 1, and end Sept. 30, 2022.
The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.
Commodity Carnival will be at State Fair
The CME Group and the National 4-H Council are hosting the seventh annual Commodity Carnival at the Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday in Grand Island.
The carnival is an interactive, educational fair experience that teaches young fairgoers about managing the business risks and costs associated with producing and bringing livestock to market. Participants will play a game that involves growing and bringing a steer to market, which helps improve their literacy in agriculture science and basic economics, all while having fun.
Fairgoers can bring home the fun by downloading the mobile companion game, “Risk Ranch,” to their phones.
The game aims to build greater agricultural literacy and awareness of the risks farmers face in bringing food to market. Beyond the fairgrounds, students can also participate through the Risk Ranch app.