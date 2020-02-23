Center for Rural Affairs opens office in G.I.
The Center for Rural Affairs has opened an office at College Park, 3180 W. Highway 34, Room 200, in Grand Island.
An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, March 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The ribbon cutting with the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce will occur at 11 a.m.
The office will house individuals from the Center for Rural Affairs’ small business program, the Rural Enterprise Assistance Project, or REAP.
“As our small business work has expanded in the Grand Island area and beyond, we recognized that a location in Central Nebraska would broaden our impact,” said Kim Preston, REAP director. “While small businesses continue to seek financial assistance, counseling and training, we see an opportunity to help strengthen vibrant Nebraska communities.”
Grand Island staff includes Jessica Campos, Women’s Business Center director; Griselda Rendon, Latino loan specialist; and Raul Arcos-Hawkins, business development specialist. All three are bilingual.
Visitors are welcome at the Grand Island office and are encouraged to schedule an appointment as office hours may vary.
The Center for Rural Affairs’ home office is located in Lyons. Since 1990, the organization has provided microloans, business training, technical assistance and networking to small businesses in Nebraska. Visit cfra.org for more information.
CPNRD to review bids for new fire contractor
The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors will review bids and select a fire contractor at their meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at their headquarters in Grand Island.
The NRD hires a contractor and crew to implement burns within the district for landowners who have applied for a prescribed burn. The program’s goal is to control undesirable vegetation; prepare sites for harvesting, planting or seeding; to control plant disease; reduce wildfire hazards; improve wildlife habitat; improve plant production quantity and/or quality; remove slash and debris; enhance seed and seedling production; to facilitate distribution of grazing and browsing animals; and to restore and maintain ecological sites.
Also at the meeting, the Programs Committee will review an Outdoor Classroom application from the Success Academy of Grand Island Senior High to plant 23 trees down Grand Island Boulevard to replace trees lost to disease and storms.
Board members will select a chairman for the Water Quality, Water Quantity, Variance/Appeals, Programs, Eastern, and Western committees.
Business decision-making workshop set in Hastings
Farmers and ranchers in the Hastings area are invited to a two-part class designed to help producers of all ages and experience levels make value-based decisions to improve the quality of their life and their business. This free workshop is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs.
“Live Your Best Life: How to Use a Powerful Framework for Decision-Making” will take place on Saturdays, March 7 and 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Community College — Hastings Campus, Hall Student Union, 550 S. Technical Blvd., in Hastings.
While attendance is not required for both sessions, it is highly recommended, as the second part will follow up and build on the first part.
“Participants will hear from experienced local producers who are already using a dedicated goal-setting framework successfully,” said Erin Schoenberg, project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs. “This class is a great opportunity to set your own personal and professional goals, reduce the stress in your future decision-making, get real results, and network with your peers.”
Paul Swanson, an experienced educator in holistic management, will lead this workshop.
Registration is preferred by Feb. 29; contact Schoenberg at erins@cfra.org or (402) 499-2781.
Visit cfra.org/events for more information.
State Conservationist receives national honor
Craig Derickson, state conservationist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Nebraska, was named “Outstanding State Conservationist” by the National Association of State Conservation Agencies (NASCA).
Mike Brown, executive director of NASCA, said, “Craig is being honored as the state conservationist who has had the greatest impact on locally-led conservation on a statewide basis. He has demonstrated excellence in service, dedication, cooperation and partnership throughout his career, and especially in the face of disastrous flooding throughout Nebraska in 2019.”
Kent Zimmerman, projects director at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and president of the NASCA board, presented the award to Derickson during the National Association of Conservation Districts’ Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. During the presentation, Zimmerman referred to Nebraska’s challenging past year.
“Considering the year we’ve had, Craig really deserves this award,” Zimmerman said.
Derickson’s nomination was accompanied by numerous letters of support from his conservation partners in Nebraska, which described his devotion to his job, his partners, and to locally-led conservation.
Brown said, “Craig exemplifies partnership in every way, and NASCA is pleased to recognize him as the 2019 Outstanding State Conservationist.”
February potato stocks in Nebraska
Nebraska growers, dealers, and processors held 4 million cwt of potatoes in storage on Feb. 1, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Current stocks represent 42 percent of the 2019 production. Total stocks are defined as all potatoes on hand, regardless of use, including those that will be lost through future shrinkage and dumping.
Comparing stocks by type, Russets accounted for 38 percent of the total, down from 40 percent in 2019. Round whites were 59 percent of the total, up from 58 percent in 2019.
