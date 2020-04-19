Farm Bureau asks USDA to address issues to aid producers feeling COVID-19 pressures
Drovers reports that a new study, commissioned by the NCBA, estimates cattle industry losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will reach $13.6 billion.
The study shows cow-calf producers will see the largest impact, with COVID-19-related losses totaling an estimated $3.7 billion, or $111.91 per head for each mature breeding animal in the United States. Without offsetting relief payments, those losses could increase by $135.24 per mature breeding animal, for an additional impact totaling $4.45 billion in the coming years.
Nebraska Farm Bureau is asking U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to address four key areas to help deliver relief to Nebraska farms and ranches feeling pressure from the COVID-19 outbreak, which has shaken commodity markets and compounded preexisting financial challenges faced by farm and ranch families due to a multi-year decline in farm income.
In a letter to Secretary Perdue dated April 9, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson made four specific asks of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) targeted to help farm and ranch families deal with the COVID-19 fallout. “We continue to hear concerns about potential market manipulation particularly amongst our cow-calf producing members. As such we asked the secretary to work with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice to ensure all laws are being rigorously followed,” said Nelson. “As we noted to the secretary following the fire at the beef plant in Kansas last year, any instance of market manipulation should be prosecuted swiftly and to the fullest extent of the law.”
Expedited rollout of financial support authorized by the federal CARES Act, including assurance that financial support be provided for pork and beef producers that do not typically fall under USDA programs, was also requested in the letter to Perdue.
“From pork producers who have seen the lowest prices in 17 years, to dairy producers who are dealing with upheaval in supply chains requiring them to dump milk, to corn producers watching with concern as ethanol plants idle or cut production, it’s important USDA moves quickly to roll out the financial support measures included in the CARES Act,” said Nelson.
Monitoring the needs of those in the food processing industry and providing flexibility to make any needed regulatory adjustments was also identified in the Farm Bureau letter.
“It’s critical food production facilities stay open and operational, for both consumers and agricultural producers. While stores around the country may see temporarily empty shelves, retailers remain confident the vast majority of food items will be available. While temporary supply shortages are problematic, long-term shortages would be of considerable concern,” said Nelson. “To that point, we asked USDA to explore haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres as a way to help mitigate possible hay shortages if it becomes necessary for producers to hold cattle longer due to packing plant operation disruptions.”
Nebraska Farm Bureau also asked Secretary Perdue to explore additional flexibilities, including authorization of loan restructuring and loan balance write-downs, for those who utilize USDA loan programs, as many who utilize USDA loans tend to be younger and potentially less likely to have equity or cash to draw from during these unprecedented times.
“Just as the CARES Act included additional lending opportunities through the Small Business Administration for businesses of all sizes, including agriculture, we asked USDA to explore ways to assist farmers and ranchers who are struggling or may be unable to make payments to their loans with USDA,” said Nelson.
NDA eases restriction on license holders
LINCOLN – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman has issued an order easing restrictions on pesticide applicators whose licenses are up for renewal. The order temporarily postpones certain training requirements outlined in the Nebraska Pesticide Act and extends valid pesticide applicators’ licenses if conditions are met.
According to the order, people with valid commercial, non-commercial and private applicator licenses which expire on April 15, 2020, must notify NDA of their intent to renew their license and pay the required fees to NDA by May 15, 2020. Upon receipt of payment, NDA will allow the applicator to defer the required training for license renewals until April 15, 2021.
“In these challenging times, Nebraska farmers and ranchers have a critical and essential role in keeping our food supply safe and strong,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “This order helps Nebraska pesticide applicators, that were unable to complete trainings due to COVID-19 crowd limitations, continue their work.”
The order also states that the time period will increase from 60 days to 120 days for a noncertified applicator to work under the provisions of the Nebraska Pesticide Act for exemption from certification.
Annual training for dicamba is still required for crop application of specific dicamba products. Online training is available at www.nda.nebraska.gov.
The order can be found at www.nda.nebraska.gov/COVID-19.
New team to better serve beginning farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is standing up a new team that will lead a department-wide effort focused on serving beginning farmers and ranchers.
“More than a quarter of producers are beginning farmers,” said USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky. “We need to support the next generation of agricultural producers who we will soon rely upon to grow our nation’s food and fiber.”
To institutionalize support for beginning farmers and ranchers and to build upon prior agency work, the 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to create a national coordinator position and state-level coordinators for four of its agencies – Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Risk .
Jami Thoene with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has been selected as the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Coordinator for USDA in Nebraska. Thoene is a beginning farmer herself. Her work as a Resource Conservationist at the USDA Service Center in Wahoo, Neb., has given her the opportunity to work directly with beginning and longtime farmers alike.
“I applied for the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Coordinator position with a purpose to encourage others who truly have a passion for agriculture and conservation. I hope to assist those who may be struggling to figure out where to turn. I’m excited to continue this journey ahead with NRCS and all of our great partners,” Thoene said.
Each state coordinator will receive training and develop beginning farmer outreach plans tailored for their state. Coordinators will help USDA employees better reach and serve beginning farmers and ranchers. Coordinators will also be available to assist beginning farmers who need help navigating the variety of resources USDA has to offer.
Sarah Campbell was selected as the national coordinator to lead USDA’s efforts. Campbell is also a beginning farmer and held previous positions with USDA. In her new role, she will work closely with the state coordinators to develop goals and create plans to increase beginning farmer participation and access to programs while coordinating nationwide efforts on beginning farmers and ranchers.
“We know starting a new farm business is extremely challenging, and we know our customers value and benefit from being able to work directly with our field employees, especially beginning farmers,” Campbell said. “These new coordinators will be a key resource at the local level and will help beginning farmers get the support they need. I look forward to working with them.”
Twenty seven percent of farmers were categorized as new and beginning producers, with 10 years or less of experience in agriculture, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture.
USDA offers a variety of farm loan, risk management, disaster assistance, and conservation programs to support farmers, including beginning farmers and ranchers. Additionally, a number of these programs have provisions specifically for beginning farmers, including targeted funding for loans and conservation programs as well as waivers and exemptions.
