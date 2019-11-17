The Central Platte Natural Resources District is one of four Natural Resources Districts in Nebraska receiving more than $2.5 million from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. The money comes from the Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations funding.
The Central Platte NRD received funding to complete the Spring and Buffalo Creek Watershed Plan. This effort is focused on reducing flood damages to irrigation canal infrastructure and agricultural land. Goals include identifying solutions to reoccurring flooding issues, soil erosion, and evaluate multi-beneficial projects which can benefit endangered and threatened species within and downstream of the watershed.
The Central Platte NRD also received funding to complete the Lower Wood River Watershed Plan. The goal is to establish a recommended plan to address ongoing flooding events. This includes implementing structural and non-structural projects to create resiliency against future flooding, reduce flood related damages, and protect the local economy.
Other NRDs receiving funding, are:
-- The Lower Platte South NRD received funding to complete the Little Salt Creek Watershed Plan in northern Lancaster County. This plan will help improve habitat for the endangered Salt Tiger Beetle by protecting saline wetland habitat, providing wetland rehabilitation, and erosion and sediment control.
-- The Lower Elkhorn NRD received funding to complete the Battle Creek Watershed Plan. This plan aims to reduce the overall flood risk potential in the area as well as provide flood resiliency for surrounding agricultural land.
-- The Lower Loup NRD received funding to complete the Mud Creek Watershed Plan. This plan will focus on reducing flood related damages to communities and agricultural land, improve flood resiliency, improve recreation opportunities and enhance groundwater recharge.
“We look forward to working with these Natural Resources Districts on these new watershed projects,” said Nebraska State Conservationist Craig Derickson. “We saw how established watershed projects sprang into action this past spring following the bomb cyclone reducing flood damages and protecting natural resources. These new projects plan to provide more benefits to more areas across Nebraska.”
Cattle risk management workshop planned for Dec. 9 in Broken Bow
Nebraska Extension will be hosting a risk management workshop for cattle producers from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Tumbleweed Cafe in Broken Bow.
Cattle producers will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times. Topics covered during the workshop include marketing tools available to protect against unfavorable price declines, programs for protecting against weather related forage losses, and current issues facing the cattle industry.
Specific marketing tools covered during the workshop include futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection Insurance. Programs covered to guard against weather related losses for grazing land and annual forages include Pasture, Range and Forage Insurance; Annual Forage Insurance, and FSA disaster programs. Current issues and opportunities facing the cattle industry will also be discussed as part of the meeting.
The workshop does not have a cost for attending and a meal will be provided, but registration is required three days prior to start to ensure an accurate meal count.
For more information and to preregister by Dec. 6, call Troy Walz at (308) 872-6831 or register online at http://go.unl.edu/cattlerisk.
Central Platte NRD to issue cease and desist orders
Luke Zakrzewski, GIS image analyst for the Central Platte Natural Resources District, will report on the number of producers who have not submitted their Nitrogen Management forms that were due on March 31. Zakrzewski will then request Cease and Desist orders be issued to those producers for being out of compliance with the NRD’s Groundwater Quality Management Program.
CPNRD’s board of directors will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the District’s office, 215 Kaufman Ave. in Grand Island.
Also at the meeting, the board will elect a three-member board officer nominating committee to make recommendations for secretary and treasurer. Board officers may serve two, two-year terms. Deb VanMatre of Gibbo has served one full term and is eligible for re-election as secretary. Charles Maser of Grand Island has served two full terms and is not eligible for re-election as treasurer.
Marcia Lee, information/education specialist, will request approval of the Long Range Implementation Plan for 2019-2024.
An annual update of the plan is required under the Nebraska Natural Resources District Act to summarize planned district activities and project finance, staff, and land right needs of the district for the next five years.
