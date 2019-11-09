Nebraska Farm Bureau has selected Dr. Terry Klopfenstein, emeritus professor at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, as the 2019 recipient of its highest honor, the Silver Eagle Award. The award will be presented to Klopfenstein on Dec. 10 at the 2019 Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Kearney.
“Terry Klopfenstein was a pioneer in using corn byproducts from the ethanol and sweetener industries to supplement cattle feeding,” said Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
Nelson said Klopfenstein’s research laid the groundwork for distillers’ grains to become a key feedstock, which has greatly lowered the cost of production for Nebraska’s beef producers. It is now labeled as a co-product of the ethanol industry.
Klopfenstein was raised on his family’s farm in Ohio and worked around animals and cattle throughout his childhood. He began his tenure at the University of Nebraska in 1965 after completing his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Ohio State University. He held the University of Nebraska Wagner Professorship from 1989 to 2007. He mentored hundreds of graduate students in his 47-year career at the UNL, many of whom are recognized as excellent nutritionists.
Klopfenstein has received multiple honors including the Federation of Animal Science Societies, American Feed Industry Association, New Frontiers in Animal Nutrition Award, USDA Secretary of Agriculture Honor Award, USDA Superior Service Award, and the Morrison Award from the American Society of Animal Science, American Society of Animal Science Distinguished Teacher Award. He also was inducted into the Ohio State Animal Science and College of Ag Hall of Fame and the Nebraska Hall of Ag Achievement.
Klopfenstein has been active with many industry organizations, including serving as president for the Federation of Animal Science Societies and the American Society of Animal Science
Klopfenstein has been a Lancaster County Farm Bureau member for 31 years. He continues to assist his wife, Nancy, with writing letters to elementary school students about what life is like on the farm and ranch as a part of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation Ag Pen Pal Program.
Twin River grad honored at National FFA Convention
Katherine Mohr of Genoa was selected to receive the Veterinary Science Proficiency Award at the recent National FFA Convention.
Mohr has been a veterinary assistant at the Countryside Veterinary Clinic in Fullerton for the last three years. She has assisted with various tasks including equipment maintenance, restraining animals during procedures, cleaning kennels and performing blood draws. Mohr’s skills have developed enough to allow her to perform a bovine Cesarean section under the supervision of Dr. Lance Kurz
Mohr was a member of the Twin River FFA chapter and graduated this last spring. She is now studying veterinary science at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. She plans to return to the Fullerton practice as a veterinarian after she’s earned her degree.
Farm Service Agency announces disaster relief payments
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Nebraska announced payments now are available to eligible producers who lost stored commodities due to natural disaster in 2018 or 2019. The On-Farm Storage Loss Program was authorized by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.
Administered by FSA, OFSLP provides payments to eligible producers in impacted counties who suffered uncompensated losses of harvested commodities including grains, oilseeds and hay stored in on-farm structures. For producers to receive payment, the losses must be directly related to an eligible disaster event such as floods, tornadoes, snowstorms and wildfires that occurred during 2018 and/or 2019.
To be eligible for OFSLP, the farm storage structure must be located on the farm, not used for commercial storage and would have, under normal circumstances, maintained the quality of the commodity. Commodities stored in warehouses are not eligible for OFSLP. Program payments are made for the loss of the stored commodity and not for the loss of the structure itself.
Commodities eligible for OFSLP include: barley, canola, chickpeas (large and small), corn, cotton, crambe, dry peas, flaxseed, grain sorghum, hay (alfalfa and all-hay), lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, rapeseed, rice, safflower seed, sesame seed, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
FSA uses a national payment rate per commodity, which is based on market or harvest prices. Payments will be calculated using a 75% factored FSA payment rate multiplied by the quantity lost while stored.
OFSLP has a payment limitation of $125,000 per entity. Adjusted gross income does not apply to OFSLP and an acreage report is not required for this program.
For specific commodity payment rates, to submit an application, or for additional program information, contact your local USDA Service Center.
Legislative ag committee to meet Friday in Doniphan
Sen. Steve Halloran, chairman of the Agriculture Committee of the Nebraska Legislature, said the committee will host a public hearing for interim study resolution LR219 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Doniphan Area Events Center, 103 W. Pine St. The committee’s hearing will be open to the media and the public.
LR219 directs the Agriculture Committee to identify constraints to agricultural processing, production and marketing investments. The study is to examine opportunities for future growth in agricultural development, identify regulatory barriers to growth opportunities, and explore means to assist local communities to be prepared to recruit and realize opportunities for agricultural development.
Halloran introduced LR219 to hear from those involved in bringing agricultural processing and other agricultural-related investment to Nebraska. The hearing is an opportunity to learn more about the process of recruiting agricultural investments to the state, the ability of local communities to welcome and accommodate such growth, how past efforts have succeeded, and how they may be improved.
Prior to the hearing, the committee will receive a briefing from State Fair Board member Jeremy Jensen. Jensen will recap this year’s fair, review of the fair’s first decade in Grand Island, and will discuss visions for the fair moving forward. The agriculture committee is the legislature’s oversight committee for the State Fair.
Lower Loup NRD board approves new irrigated acres
Applications for a total of 2,367.34 new irrigated acres in the North Loup River, Middle Loup and Beaver Creek Sub-Basins have been approved by the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board of Directors.
NRD General Manager Russell Callan said that there were 50 applications for new irrigation — 19 in the North Loup River Basin, 16 in the Middle Loup River Basin and 15 in the Beaver Creek Basin. He said that the total irrigated acres requested in the combined basins was 3,092.61 acres.
Callan said the average application for the new irrigation development requested 61.67 acres and the average application ranking was 276.26 points. Special consideration was given to applications for fields in an area of rising groundwater in southern Loup, northeastern Custer and Valley counties.
At their meeting Oct. 24, the Lower Loup NRD Board of Directors unanimously approved a recommendation from the LLNRD Water Resources Committee to approve applications for new irrigated acres. Letters of approval or denial have been mailed out to all applicants.
LLNRD Assistant General Manager Tylr Naprstek said applications for new irrigation were ranked using criteria approved by the NRD Board when irrigated acres had been previously granted. The criteria included the stream depletion factors, the status of groundwater and surface water, the type of acre being developed, the number of acres being developed, and the soil classification.
Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during no-till November
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is once again encouraging Nebraska farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crop fields and improve soil health during No-Till November.
First launched in 2017, the NRCS project is mirrored after the national cancer awareness No Shave November campaign. The NRCS campaign encourages farmers to keep crop stubble on their fields and keep tillage equipment in their machine sheds this fall. In the past two years, the campaign has reached more than 1 million people.
“No-till farming is a cornerstone soil health conservation practice, which also promotes water quality while saving farmers time and money,” said Nebraska NRCS State Conservationist Craig Derickson. “One of the first soil health principles is ‘do not disturb.’ This campaign is a fun way to remind farmers about the important relationship between no till and soil health.”
Improving soil health increases soil biological activity, which provides erosion control, nutrient benefits, and can simulate tillage.
The campaign grew from an idea shared by NRCS Area Soil Scientist Neil Sass. “The impact has been much wider-reaching than I’d expected. I’ve seen #StubbleSelfie cutouts in co-ops and ag services offices, but also in labs, schools and lots of fun media,” he said. “I think that this promotion has been a fun way to draw awareness to soil health, just like the No Shave November promotion has done for cancer awareness.”
For more information about soil health and the No-Till November campaign, please go to www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
