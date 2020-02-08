Rep. Adrian Smith has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture” by NEFB-PAC, Nebraska Farm Bureau’s political action committee.
Smith, who is seeking re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, received the designation based on his work on several policy issues of high priority to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, according to Nebraska Farm Bureau First Vice President Mark McHargue, who chairs the NEFB-PAC.
“Serving in a leadership position on the House Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Smith has given Nebraska’s farm and ranch families an influential voice in tax, trade, and health care issues, all important to our members,” said McHargue.
Smith has also championed efforts to reduce unwarranted regulations on Nebraska farmers and ranchers that needlessly increase the costs of doing business, in addition to supporting the Renewable Fuels Standard.
“We appreciate what Congressman Smith has done to serve Nebraska’s farm and ranch families and are proud to count him among those receiving our ‘Friend of Agriculture’ designation,” said McHargue.
Ricketts welcomes Australian Consul General to Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts welcomed Australian Consul General David Bushby to Nebraska this past week. Bushby represents the Australian Government on matters such as foreign policy, trade, and investment and is based in its Chicago consulate.
Ricketts and Bushby discussed the common agricultural heritage and values shared by the people of Australia and Nebraska. Australia is the 10th largest export destination for goods from Nebraska. In 2018, Nebraska exported $232 million to Australia. Nebraska’s largest exports to Australia include machinery and parts, pork and pork products, and vehicles.
Rickets and Bushby also discussed opportunities to collaborate in the field of agricultural technology development.
Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates
The terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the board’s at large director.
District 2: Includes Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls and Thayer counties. John Greer, the current District 2 director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment.
District 3: Includes Merrick, Polk, Hamilton and York counties. Brandon Hunnicutt, the current District 3 director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment.
At large: The at large director represents all counties in Nebraska. Jay Reiners, the current at large director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment).
Appointments to the board for Districts 2 and 3 are made by the Governor of Nebraska. The at large director appointment is made by the board. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn.
Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.
Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107, by calling (800) 632-6761 or emailing nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov.
A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. CST Friday, May 15.
Faxed copies do not qualify.
