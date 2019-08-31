Gov. Pete Ricketts said the initial U.S.-Japan trade deal is vital to Nebraska producers.
“For Nebraska, our trade relationship with Japan is one of our most important,” Ricketts said. “Japan is Nebraska’s number four export market, largest direct international investor, and largest international market for beef, pork, and eggs.”
Japan is Nebraska’s fourth largest export market, with over $1.1 billion worth of exports in 2017. The country is Nebraska’s largest direct international investor with Japanese compan Aliza Fashions’ Salim Ahmed’s area features more thaies employing about 9,400 people in Nebraska. They are Nebraska’s number one international customer for beef, pork, eggs and number two for ag exports overall, corn and wheat.
To break it down: Beef, $412.1 million, number one market; pork, $262.7 million, number one market; corn, $242.4 million, number two market; soybeans and soybean products, $78.5 million; eggs: $21.2 million, number one market; and wheat: $17.8 million, number two market,
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, also praised the trade deal with Japan.
“Japan is one of Nebraska’s largest trading partners,” she said. “This preliminary deal would bring great opportunities to Nebraska farmers and ranchers, and I’m pleased to see President Trump working to fulfill his promises to provide them with more certainty. I look forward to continuing to work with this administration to expand market access for our state’s agricultural products.”
As part of the trade deal, Fischer said U.S. and Japanese leaders are expected to sign at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, Japan will make substantial purchases of surplus U.S. corn and will also increase imports of beef and pork.
Fischer comments on USDA investigation
Sen. Deb Fischer said she is pleased that the USDA’s antitrust enforcement division would examine whether market manipulation occurred following a fire earlier this month at a Tyson beef processing plant in Holcomb, Kan.
“After this devastating fire occurred, I called for commodity market oversight to help ensure market participants are not taking advantage of our ag producers,” Fischer said. “I am pleased to see that Secretary Perdue will be taking a thorough look at potential anti-competitive behavior to protect Nebraskans. It’s the right thing to do.”
USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue is directing the USDA’s Packers and Stockyards Division to investigate collusion or other unfair practices pertaining to beef pricing margins following the fire. In recent weeks, profit margins for producers have shrunk as prices paid for live cattle have fallen while beef prices have remained high.
The fire occurred Aug. 9 at a Tyson Foods plant, which operated at approximately 6,000 head/day or 375 head/hour. Following the fire, Fischer wrote letters to Chairman Heath Tarbert of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Administrator Raymond P. Martinez of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, calling for commodity market oversight and flexibility for livestock haulers.
Tractor Supply to host farmers’ market
The Grand Island Tractor Supply Co. store will host a farmers market featuring locally grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at 1308 N. Diers Ave.
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Steve Lawrence, manager of the Grand Island store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that.”
Participating vendors will be set up in front of the store where they will showcase their goods.
Shoppers can stop in for arts and crafts, baked goods, honey and local produce, all produced by neighbors in the Grand Island area.
For more information, contact Tractor Supply at (308) 384-6411.
Corn board provides incentives to fuel retailers
The Nebraska Corn Board is now accepting applications to participate in its Blender Pump Grant Program. Through this program, fuel retailers have an opportunity to receive up to $50,000 to help with the installation of blender pumps capable of offering higher ethanol blends.
“With the allowance of year-round sales of E15, frequently known as Unleaded88, retailers have the unique opportunity to invest in infrastructure to offer consumers a more economical and environmentally-friendly option at the pump,” said Jeff Wilkerson, director of market development with the Nebraska Corn Board.
Blender pumps make it possible for retailers to offer multiple blends of American ethanol. The grants can be used on the costs of the pumps themselves or other necessary equipment or hardware needed to offer higher blends of ethanol fuel. By offering increased ethanol blends, fueling stations have a competitive advantage in the marketplace and are able to better serve motorists driving flex fuel vehicles. This program does not require the retailer to upgrade all pumps in order to qualify. Awarded stations must offer two higher blends of ethanol and maintain these pumps for at least two years.
Common blends of higher ethanol include Unleaded88 (E15) which can be used year-round in all vehicles model year 2001 and newer, E30 (a 30% ethanol blend) or E85 (an 85% ethanol blend). Higher blends of ethanol above E15, such as E30 to E85, are approved for flex fuel vehicles only.
More information on NCB’s Blender Pump Grant Program can be found online at nebraskacorn.gov/grantprogram. Preference will be given to areas underserved by higher ethanol blends and potential traffic flow. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Approved applicants will be notified by the end of November.
Nebraska layers up from previous year
All layers in Nebraska during July 2019 totaled 9.02 million, up from 7.88 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during July totaled 233 million eggs, up from 206 million in 2018. July egg production per 100 layers was 2,585 eggs, compared to 2,613 eggs in 2018.