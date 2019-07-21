Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced a new volunteer initiative, “Sorghum Cares: Preserving Our Heritage. Building Our Future,” to collect and preserve the stories of Nebraska veterans.
The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association and Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs have partnered to launch the initiative, with key support from Humanities Nebraska.
“Our veterans have made great sacrifices so that we can live in a land of liberty,” Ricketts said. “This project documents their stories of sacrifice, and preserves them for future generations of Nebraskans.”
NeSPA routinely conducts outreach across the state to strengthen relationships with consumers, producers and industry and educational partners and to develop value-added markets. The “Sorghum Cares” initiative will be incorporated into NeSPA’s regular monthly outreach across the state.
Following these outreach events, members of the NeSPA staff, serving in a volunteer capacity, will meet with members of the veteran community to record their experiences. The veteran interviews will be archived at the Library of Congress as part of the Veterans History Project. No checkoff funds will be utilized as part of this initiative.
“Recording the experiences of Nebraska veterans is important to our heritage, and it ensures that future generations can glean lessons from their leadership and sacrifices,” said Nate Blum, executive director of NeSPA. “Sorghum is also an important part of Nebraska’s rich heritage, having been grown in the state from nearly the moment pioneers homesteaded the plains. Modern sorghum offers 21st-century producers opportunities to diversify their operations and gives them greater access to value-added markets.”
The interviews will be conducted monthly at Nebraska’s veterans’ homes as well as by appointment.
To schedule an interview, or to volunteer, contact the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association at (402) 471-3552 or email: sorghum.board@nebraska.gov.
CPNRD to consider integrated management plans
The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors will consider approval of the Basin-Wide and CPNRD Integrated Management plans at their monthly meeting set for July 25 in Grand Island
The original plans were approved in 2009 with a requirement that the same parties develop a second increment within 10 years after the adoption of the first increment plans. The plans were implemented to ensure the state is following the Nebraska New Depletions Plan included within the Platte River Recovery Implementation Plan. Additional details are available on the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.nebraska.gov/iwm.
The board of directors meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the CPNRD’s office,215 Kaufman Ave.
Also at the meeting, the budget committee will review the 2020 fiscal year budget. A public hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. to review and take comments. The tax request for the preliminary budget is estimated at $4.2 million; which is down $306,000 compared to last year. At the board meeting, directors will act to adopt the proposed budget of expenditures or the amended budget after the public hearing has been closed. A levy hearing will be scheduled just prior to the next board of directors meeting on Aug. 29
In addition, the water quality and water quantity committees will review proposals to rewrite the NRD’s Ground Water Management Plan. The board will review the committees’ recommendations and select a firm to rewrite the plan. The board will review and act on a proposed Joint Defense and Common Interest Agreement with the Lower Loup NRD and Loup Public Power District to share attorney fees regarding legal challenges.
Custer County livestock auction set for Aug. 1
BROKEN BOW — The Custer County 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, under the covered show arena at the Custer County Fairgrounds/.
The auction is supported by area businesses, organizations and individuals for many years. The auction provides a way for the 4-H or FFA members to market their project animal at a reasonable premium. This premium helps cover the additional costs of caring, training and exhibiting the animal at county fair.
“Approximately 275 market lambs, swine, meat goats and cattle will sell at this year’s 4-H/FFA auction,” said Troy Walz, a Nebraska Extension educator.
For more information and/or to make a donation, contact the Nebraska Extension Office in Custer County at (308) 872-6831.
South Central Ag Lab Field Day set for Aug. 1
The South Central Ag Lab Field Day is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the South Central Agricultural Laboratory in Harvard.
Attendees will be able to choose from multiple field research trials to tour. Topics will focus on improving crop production and profitability. Each year more than 100 applied field research trials are conducted at SCAL by Nebraska faculty and USDA Agricultural Research Service scientists. Trials are focused on irrigation and water management, soil fertility, entomology, weed science, cropping systems and disease management.
The day will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by tours of research sites through 4 p.m. Lunch and refreshments included. Attendees are asked to preregister by July 29 for planning purposes.
For more information, contact John Westra, associate director, Southeast Extension, at (402) 624-8022 john.westra@unl.edu