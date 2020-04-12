Rep. Adrian Smith is urging Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Jovita Carranza to request the inclusion of county- and community-owned rural hospitals and Rural Health Clinics in the Paycheck Protection Program and other financial assistance programs created by the CARES Act.
Smith said many of these hospitals and RHCs are currently ineligible because they are defined as government-operated, despite receiving little or no taxpayer assistance. Ensuring access to PPP and other assistance programs is essential during the COVID-19 outbreak as rural health care providers have come under increasing strain, potentially affecting many rural Americans.
“During this pandemic, we cannot forget the millions of Americans who rely on rural hospitals and Rural Health Clinics for their primary care,” Smith said. “We must ensure these lifesaving facilities are all able to stay open to serve rural Americans. In order to do so, county- and community- owned facilities must be included in the programs established by the CARES Act. I thank the administration for its work in this critical effort.”
USDA announces Marketing Assistance Loans extension
Agricultural producers now have more time to repay Marketing Assistance Loans as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020. The loans now mature at 12 months rather than nine, and this flexibility is available for most commodities.
“Spring is the season when most producers have the biggest need for capital, and many may have or are considering putting commodities under loan. Extending the commodity loan maturity affords farmers more time to market their commodity and repay their loan at a later time,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “We are extremely pleased that USDA can offer these marketing flexibilities at this critical time for the agriculture industry and the nation.”
Effective immediately, producers of eligible commodities now have up to 12 months to repay their commodity loans. The maturity extension applies to nonrecourse loans for crop years 2018, 2019 and 2020. Eligible open loans must in good standing with a maturity date of March 31, 2020, or later or new crop year (2019 or 2020) loans requested by September 30, 2020. All new loans requested by Sept. 30, will have a maturity date 12 months following the date of approval.
The maturity extension for current, active loans will be automatically extended an additional 3 months. Loans that matured March 31 have already been automatically extended by USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Producers who prefer a nine-month loan will need to contact their local FSA county office. Loans requested after Sept. 30, will have a term of nine months.
Eligible commodities include barley, chickpeas (small and large), corn, cotton (upland and extra-long staple), dry peas, grain sorghum, honey, lentils, mohair, oats, peanuts, rice (long and medium grain), soybeans, unshorn pelts, wheat, wool (graded and nongraded); and other oilseeds, including canola, crambe, flaxseed, mustard seed, rapeseed, safflower, sunflower seed, and sesame seed. Seed cotton and sugar are not eligible.
Despite global challenges, U.S. pork, beef exports on record pace through February
U.S. pork exports posted the third largest month on record in February while U.S. beef exports also recorded double-digit gains from a year ago, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Through February, exports of both pork and beef are on a record pace and account for a growing share of record-large U.S. production.
February pork exports reached 273,056 metric tons, up 46% from a year ago, valued at $726.6 million (up 59%), trailing only the volume and value totals from December 2019 and January 2020. For the first two months of the year, pork exports exceeded last year’s pace by 41% in volume (546,659 mt) and 54% in value ($1.47 billion).
Pork export value per head slaughtered was $67.77 in February, up 50% from a year ago and the highest since 2014. The January-February average was $65.02, up 45%. Exports accounted for just under 33% of total February pork production and nearly 30% for muscle cuts only, the highest on record and up substantially from last year (24% and 21%, respectively). The January-February ratios were 31.3% of total production and 28.6% for muscle cuts, up from 23.8% and 20.6%, respectively, in 2019.
U.S. beef exports also achieved outstanding growth in February, increasing 18% from a year ago to 112,021 mt and climbing 17% in value ($681 million). These results pushed January-February volume 10% above last year’s pace at 219,395 mt and 11% higher in value ($1.35 billion).
Beef export value per head of fed slaughter was $343.03 in February, up 11% from a year ago and the highest since December 2018. The January-February average was $321.86, up 7%. Exports accounted for 15.3% of total February beef production, up from 13.9% a year ago, and 12.4% for muscle cuts only (up from 11%). Through February, exports accounted for 14.1% of total beef production and 11.5% for muscle cuts, up from 13.5% and 10.7%, respectively, last year.
With COVID-19 dominating all news headlines, including those related to global trade, USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom said the February export results confirmed that global demand for high-quality protein remains strong and resilient.
“By February, COVID-19 had emerged as a major health concern in several key Asian markets and was certainly impacting consumer and business activity, so it is great to see U.S. pork and beef exports achieve such strong growth,” Halstrom said.
“Obviously these are uncertain economic times and the road ahead remains very challenging, but these results are really a great testament to our international customer base. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, importers, retailers and restaurateurs are finding creative ways to meet consumer needs, and with record production the U.S. industry is well-positioned as a supplier. While we are in an unusual business climate that requires a lot of flexibility and innovation, there are excellent opportunities for red meat exports to continue to build momentum.”
