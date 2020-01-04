The Platte River Recovery Implementation Program Cooperative Agreement has been extend the program through Dec. 31, 2032. The Platte River Recovery Implementation Program is a joint program between the federal government and the States of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.
It uses federal and state financial resources, water and scientific monitoring and research to support and protect four threatened and endangered species that inhabit areas of the Central and Lower Platte rivers in Nebraska while allowing for continued water and hydropower project operations in the Platte River basin.
“This program is truly an important partnership that has been successful because of the broad collaboration between federal and state representatives, water and power users and conservation groups,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “All of these stakeholders working together to help recover imperiled species is critical as new water and power projects are continued and developed in the Platte River Basin.”
The program provides compliance for four species under the Endangered Species Act for new and existing water-related projects in the Platte River Basin. Examples of existing water related projects include the Bureau of Reclamation’s Colorado Big-Thompson Project on the South Platte River in Colorado and the North Platte Project in Wyoming and Nebraska.
The program began in 2007 and is managed by a governance committee comprised of representatives from Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming, water users, environmental groups and the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
“Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts.”Extending the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program gives Nebraska’s ag producers certainty around water and land use in the coming years. We appreciate the collaboration we enjoy with the other states who are party to this agreement, and we look forward to working with them in the coming years.”
The estimated total value of federal and state contributions to the program during the first extension is $156 million. The U.S. Department of the Interior will provide one half of the funding necessary for the extension, which will be matched by states through contributions of non-federal funding and water from state-sponsored projects that is provided for the benefit of target threatened and endangered species.
To learn more about the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, visit https://platteriverprogram.org.
Corn growers accepting applications for FLAGship Program
The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the fifth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program.
The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. The association will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in Nebraska. Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture. Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree seeking students.
To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. The application for the FLAGship Program must include one letter of recommendation, a current resume (not to exceed one page), as well as proof the student is continuing their education in state. Applicants are also asked to explain how they will advocate for agriculture in their future career as well as what issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.
Applications must be postmarked by Feb. 28. Packets can be mailed to 4435 O St., Suite 210, Lincoln, NE 68510, Attn: Director of Grower Services, or emailed to mwrich@necga.org. Recipients will be notified in March and scholarships will be distributed in December.
For more information about the scholarship and an application, visit necga.org or call (402) 438-6459.
