Nebraska LEAD Group 39 participants have been announced by the program’s director, Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in this month.
Area members of the group are: John Krohn of Albion, Andy Paul of Grand Island, Rebekah Nortrup of Hordville, Elyse Schlake of Kearney and Cale Pallas of Stromsburg.
The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.
“Once again, it appears that Class 39 is filled with outstanding individuals from throughout our state, and I am excited to get started with them,” Hejny said. “Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state and beyond.”
Fellows in the Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development program will participate in monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a two-week international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for agriculture and Nebraska.
Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, leadership through communication, agricultural policy, international trade and finance, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social and cultural issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle, and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.
The Nebraska LEAD Program is sponsored by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and 12 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.
Women Managing Agricultural Land Conference set for December
LINCOLN -- Female agriculture landowners, farmers and ranchers looking to increase their business management skills are encouraged to register for the 2019 Women Managing Agricultural Land conference planned for Dec. 11 at Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive in Lincoln.
This conference will allow women to build relationships with each other, attend workshops and gain valuable knowledge. Three keynote speakers and 12 workshops will focus on helping Nebraska farmland owners and tenants navigate the challenges they face.
Participants will have the opportunity to hear from leading experts in land values, Nebraska property taxes, cash rental rates, and cultivating landlord tenant relationships. Jim Jansen, co-author of the Nebraska Farm Real Estate survey, will discuss trends in Nebraska land values. Mykel Taylor, Kansas State University, will share resources related to negotiations and communication between landowners and tenants. Cathy Anderson from the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency will discuss the 2018 Farm Bill and its implications for Nebraska agriculture.
Registration will open Nov. 1 and available online at wia.unl.edu. Registration is $45 per person. The registration fee includes conference materials, meals and breaks.
The conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project. In Nebraska, Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America. For more information about the Women Managing Agriculture Land conference, go to wia.unl.edu.
Nebraska cattle on feed down 6 percent
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.19 million cattle on feed on Aug, 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 6 percent from last year.
Placements during July totaled 400,000 head, unchanged from 2018.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of July totaled 490,000 head, up 7 percent from last year.
Other disappearance during July totaled 20,000 head, up 10,000 head from last year.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on Aug. 1. The inventory was slightly above Aug 1, 2018. This is the highest Aug. 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.71 million head, 2 percent below 2018. Net placements were 1.63 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 360,000 head, 600 to 699 pounds were 260,000 head, 700 to 799 pounds were 410,000 head, 800 to 899 pounds were 385,000 head, 900 to 999 pounds were 200,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 2 million head, 7% above 2018.
Other disappearance totaled 71,000 head during July, 13% above 2018.
NDA announces winner in poultry photo contest
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced the winners of its annual poultry photo contest during a special celebration at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The contest was open to Nebraska 4-H and FFA members from around the state.
“NDA’s annual poultry photo contest is a great way to highlight the state’s diverse poultry populations, especially as the poultry industry in Nebraska continues to grow,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “We appreciate these talented 4-H and FFA members and the time they spent capturing the perfect photos for our contest. A big thank you to everyone who participated.”
NDA will use the winning photos online and in printed materials about the importance of biosecurity so backyard poultry owners have the information they need to keep their flocks healthy.
Area youth who submitted winning photos include Abigail Gorecki of Ravenna, Nathan Gorecki of Ravenna and Onyx Smith of Kearney;
NDA staff members from around the state judged the entries, looking at originality, composition and photography skills.
The contest was funded through a grant from the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Veterinary Service.
The winning photographs can be viewed on the NDA website at www.nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.