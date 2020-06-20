LINCOLN — Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation has sent the “Pork Cares” project sponsored by the Nebraska Pork Producers Association a $1,000 donation.
The “Pork Cares” program makes it possible for Nebraska pig farmers to donate their animals to Nebraska food banks. The donated pigs are processed by the Loeffel Meat Laboratory on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. The USDA inspected laboratory has opened up to process and package 12 donated pigs a week to help meet the growing demand for food banks and food pantries. Nebraska food banks are helping get pork into the hands of those in need.
The donation will be used to help cover the costs of transportation and processing of the donated pork to the food banks and pantries.
“The ‘Pork Cares’ program accomplishes a double benefit,” said John Hansen, foundation secretary. “First, it reduces the number of pigs that farmers might otherwise be forced to euthanize because of the decrease in meat processing capacity caused by COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants. Second, it allows those pigs to be donated and processed for food banks that serve people in need across our state.
“This program turns two bad outcomes into two good outcomes. Hogs are not wasted, and hungry people get fed. We thank the Nebraska Pork Producers Association and all their pig producers as well as the University of Nebraska and the Loeffel Meat Laboratory and its staff for making this innovative and positive program possible.”
If you would like to donate online go to https://www.nepork.org. Or mail a check payable to NPPA - Pork Cares,Nebraska Pork Producers Association 4435 O St, Suite 200. Lincoln, NE 68510.
Corn Board seeks director for District 3
The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking petitions for its District 3 Director, which includes Hamilton, Merrick, Polk and York counties.
The position was reopened in an effort to seek candidates from the district and allow enough time to gather farmer signatures in the midst of COVID-19.
Current director, Brandon Hunnicutt, a farmer from Giltner, has indicated he will seek reappointment.
Appointment to the District 3 position will ultimately be made by the Gov. Pete Ricketts. Any candidate for appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board.
Qualified candidates include those individuals who are residents of Nebraska, are at least 21, have been actively engaged in growing corn in the state for a minimum period of five years, and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn.
Petitions may be obtained by mail (Nebraska Corn Board, P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln NE 68509), by phone (800-632-6761) or email (nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov).
A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of half-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.
USDA funding available to help soil erosion
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to help Nebraska’s farmers control erosion on their cropland. This funding is available through the Ephemeral Gully Control Initiative under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Eligible producers have until July 13 to apply.
According to NRCS, controlling erosion is especially important for recipients of USDA program benefits – like federal crop insurance subsidies and conservation program payments. USDA program participants are required to control erosion on all cropland determined to be highly erodible. The funding available through this special initiative can help farmers meet that requirement.
“Conservation practices such as cover crops and grassed waterways are good solutions for controlling ephemeral gullies, which is required by conservation compliance provisions,” said Nebraska State Conservationist Craig Derickson,
According to NRCS, over the past couple decades, there has been a continual decrease in grassed waterways and terraces being used.
On some fields, this has led to increased erosion and ephemeral gullies.
“Ephemeral gullies are those rough spots where water concentrates and causes soil to wash away, creating small ditches,” Derickson said. “While the damage to cropland appears to be small, if not controlled, the negative impacts like loss of inputs, decreased soil health and yields can be significant. Plus, it can cause farmers to be out of compliance with USDA’s Food Security Act requirements.”
For more information, and to apply for funding through this special initiative, contact NRCS before July 13. Due to the on-going COVID-19 public health situation, producers are encouraged to call local offices to set up an appointment with NRCS staff over the phone.
