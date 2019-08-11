LINCOLN — Nebraska’s farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, increased from 2018, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Farm real estate value for 2019 averaged $2,850 per acre, up $100 per acre (4%) from last year.
Cropland value increased slightly from last year to $4,390 per acre. Dryland cropland value averaged $3,490 per acre, $60 higher than last year. Irrigated cropland value averaged $5,850 per acre, $80 below a year ago.
Pastureland, at $1,050 per acre, was $75 higher than the previous year. Cash rents paid to landlords in 2019 for cropland decreased from last year.
Irrigated cropland rent averaged $237 per acre, $1 below last year. Dryland cropland rent averaged $144 per acre, $6 lower than a year earlier.
Pasture rented for cash averaged $24.50 per acre, $2 above the previous year.
Ricketts calls on EPA to remove regulatory burden
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has requested the Environmental Protection Agency remove unnecessary rules that regulate CO2 emissions from the processing and use of agricultural feedstocks.
Ricketts joined with the governors of Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky and North Dakota to co-author a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, asking for an end to the burdensome regulations.
“We respectfully request that you prioritize regulatory reform clarifying that biogenic CO2 emissions from processing and use of agricultural feedstocks ... are not pollutants subject to regulation under the federal Clean Air Act,” wrote the governors. “Removal of this regulatory barrier is key to unlocking investment in the 21st century bioeconomy in rural areas across America.”
In the wake of a 2009 Endangerment Finding on the environmental impact of greenhouse gases, the EPA claimed jurisdiction to regulate CO2 emissions from agricultural crops. Subsequent EPA rules imposed a burden on ag producers to go through a permitting process. The regulations also placed them at risk of being sued for processing or using feedstocks. The net result has been to delay some bio-economic development projects, and to prevent others from ever happening at all.
The EPA persisted in the regulations despite being cautioned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that biogenic CO2 is carbon neutral and therefore not liable to governmental oversight.
Cedar River open house planned in Spalding
SPALDING — The Loup Basin Resource, Conservation and Development Council, in cooperation with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will host an open house to discuss the ongoing Cedar River Corridor Project III.
The open house is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in the Spalding fire hall, 101 W. Memorial Drive.
This is a regional project covering more than 100 miles along the Cedar River and addresses the Nebraska Environmental Trust’s habitat and surface and groundwater priorities. This project is a follow-up to the Cedar River Corridor Projects I and II that stabilized various streambanks from 2002-2005.
Those invited to attend the open house include: landowners living on or near the Cedar River; contributors to the Cedar River Corridor Project; residents impacted by the Cedar River flooding; and any individual or party interested in the current project or future river projects.
Topics to be discussed include the current state of Cedar River, impacts of recent flooding, and how the Cedar River project has helped in protecting the river as well as landowner property and capital.
For more information, contact Janet Sanders, executive director, at (308) 346-3393 or email info@loupbasinrcd.org
Scrap tire cleanup set for Sept. 14
BURWELL — The Lower Loup Natural Resources District has been awarded a 2019 Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The grant will fund a tire collection coordinated by the Loup Basin RC&D.
Scrap tire will be collected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, only at the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway office, 330 South Highway 11 in Burwell.
Tires on rims and tires for which a disposal fee has already been received will not be accepted at the collection and are not eligible for this grant. Tires of all sizes: tractor, combine, pivot, truck and auto tires will be accepted. Veterans will be taking the following information from those bringing in tires: name, address, phone number, number of tires and where did the tires come from: farm, home, shop, etc.
The Scrap Tire Collection is for the residents of Blaine, Boone, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Thomas, Valley and Wheeler counties. Area FFA students will be helping with the unloading of the tires and freewill donations will be given to the chapters.
The recycling end use market will determine how the tires from the tire collection cleanup event will be used. Potential uses include feed bunks, park benches, picnic tables, and alternative cover for landfills.
The Scrap Tire Cleanup is sponsored by the Loup Basin RC&D, Lower Loup NRD, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway.
For more information, contact Janet Sanders, executive director, at (308) 346-3393 or email info@loupbasinrcd.or or stop by the office in Burwell.
Beef Quality Assurance to be offered in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW — Nebraska Extension and Beef Quality Assurance will be offering BQA & BQA transportation certification on Monday, Aug. 26, in Broken Bow at the 4-H Building, at the Custer County Fairgrounds.
BQA certification will be from 4-6 p.m. and BQA transportation from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rob Eirich, Nebraska Director of Beef Quality Assurance (BQA), and local Nebraska Extension Beef Educators will present BQA best management practices, animal health and antimicrobial stewardship and the 2016 National Beef Quality Audit information. Beef cattle producers are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef product for consumers. These meetings will update producers on implementing BQA principles to ensure quality cattle care and handling.
These dates also include BQA transportation certification for all transportation drivers hauling into major harvesting facilities. The transportation certification is currently offered free of charge.
All producers are invited to attend. The meetings will also be a Beef Quality Assurance Certification for those producers needing certification or recertification. There is a $20 fee for those wanting to become BQA certified/recertified, which is good for a two-year time period.
For more information, contact, Rob Eirich, Nebraska Director of Beef Quality Assurance, at (308) 632-1230 or reirich2@unl.edu.