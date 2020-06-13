Nebraska Department of Ag comments on dicamba ruling
On June 8, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a key order providing needed clarity following the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ June 3 ruling concerning three herbicides.
“I’m grateful the EPA recognized the hardship placed on our farmers and issued an order allowing them to use existing products under certain circumstances to finish out the 2020 growing season,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. “Although the EPA has not taken any further action in the Ninth Circuit case, it did issue a final cancellation order for Xtendimax, Engenia and FeXapan at a critical time of crop growth.”
The EPA’s order addresses the sale, distribution and use of existing stocks of XtendiMax, Engenia and FeXapan, and provides that:
n Commercial applicators may distribute or sell existing stocks of products that were already in their possession on June 3, for the purpose of facilitating use no later than July 31. Use of the products must be in accordance with the previously-approved labeling accompanying the product and any use of the products is prohibited after July 31.
n Otherwise, distribution or sale by any person is generally prohibited except for ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant, except as otherwise listed in the order.
“The Nebraska Department of Agriculture will enforce the sales and applications of these products according to this EPA order,” Wellman said.
The federal guidance provided by EPA supersedes NDA’s statement issued on June 6.
More details about the EPA’s regulatory guidance can be found at epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/ingredients-used-pesticide-products/final-cancellation-order-three-dicamba-products.
Demand for petroleum products declines in March
As stay-at-home orders and mitigation efforts for COVID-19 took effect and limited travel starting in the second half of March, gasoline and jet fuel demand (as measured by product supplied) fell by near-record amounts, according to data in the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Petroleum Supply Monthly.
From February to March, gasoline demand fell by 1.2 million barrels per day (13%) to 7.8 million b/d, the lowest level since January 2000 and the second-largest monthly decline on record. During the same period, jet fuel demand fell by 242,000 b/d (15%), the largest single monthly change in U.S. jet fuel demand in EIA’s data, which dates back to 1965.
By comparison, demand for distillate fuel in March remained near its January and February levels, falling only 98,000 b/d (2%). Because of its stronger ties to economic activity, distillate consumption was initially less affected by COVID-19 mitigation efforts than gasoline and jet fuel, which are more closely tied to commuting and personal travel.
The drop in demand for petroleum products led refineries to limit operations: U.S. gross inputs into refineries fell by 670,000 b/d (4%) from February to March to average 15.8 million b/d, the lowest monthly level since October 2015.
Report examines bioscience industry’s impact
A new report, “The Bioscience Economy: Propelling Life-Saving Treatments, Supporting State & Local Communities,” which analyzed the bioscience industry’s economic footprint across the nation and in Nebraska, studied the industry’s impact on the state’s economy.
Report highlights include:
- Nebraska has nearly 18,000 jobs in the bioscience industry.
- The average annual salary in Nebraska’s bioscience industry is approximately $70,000.
- Nebraska’s research universities conducted $374 million in bioscience related research and development in 2018.
- Between 2016 and 2019, there were 578 bioscience related patents issues in the state of Nebraska.
“As we continue to grow the bio-ecosystem in Nebraska, this report provides the necessary data to identify our areas of growth and opportunity in the state,” said Rob Owen, executive director of Bio Nebraska. “We are proud to represent our many members who continue to contribute to the progress of the bioscience industry and the effort to fight COVID-19.”
The analysis includes a fact sheet for Nebraska, which can be found via the interactive map at www.bio.org/jobs.
Founded in 2005, Bio Nebraska is a non-profit trade association dedicated to supporting, promoting and growing Nebraska’s bio-ecosystem. Bio Nebraska represents more than 80 member organizations from all segments of the state’s bio-ecosystem and works to connect the bio-ecosystem to the world to create opportunities for economic development and growth in the state. For more information, visit bionebraska.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.