Nebraska Cattlemen are approving passage of the coronavirus relief act.
Nebraska Cattlemen asked USDA to utilize funds dedicated to livestock producers in the relief act (known as CARES) to issue one-time payments to producers who experienced loss exposure resulting from the COVID-19 disruption, as well as modify and subsidize producer risk protection programs.
“The CARES act addresses short-term priority relief to our cattlemen and women through this pandemic,” said Ken Herz, president. “While we are grateful for a win on these short-term priorities for Nebraska Cattlemen, our focus intensifies on our long-term agenda.”
These items include: Exploring modifications to existing risk mitigation programs like the Livestock Risk Protection program or others to incentivize participation by cattlemen; and exploring ideas to incentivize more cattle to be marketed on the cash market, thereby increasing true price discovery and transparency in the marketplace. NC policy encourages cash negotiated trade levels reach 50% of fed cattle marketed.
“These are unprecedented times and our industry, among others, is hurting,” Herz said. “Cattlemen are resilient but appreciate the short-term relief the CARES act that will provide to our industry. This is a short-term fix and Nebraska Cattlemen has a big agenda for the long-term. We will continue working hard for our members through this time and beyond.”
Center for Rural Affairs offers loan relief, emergency credit
The Center for Rural Affairs, based in Lyons is offering relief to its borrowers experiencing a drop in revenue due to COVID-19.
“The Center for Rural Affairs is committed to helping our local business partners cope with the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Kim Preston, director for the the center’s Rural Enterprise Assistance Project. “We know this is a difficult time for many, and we want to do what’s right for small business owners.”
Borrowers with loans in good standing who are experiencing a decline in revenue are eligible to request reduced payments or loan deferment for up to 90 days. In addition, for the next 90 days, all fees including late payment, overdraft, and rescheduling fees, will be waived for existing loans.
The Center for Rural Affairs is also making emergency credit available to qualifying Nebraska small business owners.
“We’re implementing an Express Loan based largely on credit history and pre-COVID-19 income that offers expedited funding of up to $7,500 for new borrowers and up to $10,000 for return borrowers with strong payment histories,” Preston said. “We will continue to offer affordable small business financing of up to $150,000 for small businesses in Nebraska through our traditional loan products.”
Staff members are working remotely as much as possible, but continue to provide free coaching and resources to small business owners. These services are offered in both English and Spanish.
“Our borrowers are an important part of the communities we serve,” Preston said. “We are committed to supporting local businesses. We’re in this for the long haul.”
The Center for Rural Affairs has lent more than $21 million to Nebraska small businesses since establishing its REAP program in 1990.
Nebraska hog inventory up 6%
Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on March 1, was 3.80 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.T his was up 6% from March 1, 2019, but down 1% from Dec. 1, 2019.
Breeding hog inventory, at 440,000 head, was down 2% from March 1, 2019, but unchanged from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.36 million head, was up 7% from last year, but down 1% from last quarter.
The December 2019 through February 2020 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.20 million head, was up 3% from 2019. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 190,000 head, up 3% from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.60 for the December through February period, compared to 11.55 last year.
Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 190,000 sows during the March through May 2020 quarter, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for June through August 2020 are 190,000 sows, down 2% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
Nebraska cattle on feed down 4%
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.50 million cattle on feed on March 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 4$ from last year.
Placements during February totaled 450,000 head, down 1% from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of February totaled 420,000 head, up 1% from last year.
Other disappearance during February totaled 10,000 head, down 10,000 head from last year.
