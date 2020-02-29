Nebraska feedlots with capacities of 1,000 or more head contained 2.48 million cattle on feed on Feb. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 4% from last year.
Placements during January totaled 510,000 head, down 1% from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings for January totaled 480,000 head, unchanged from last year.
Other disappearance during January totaled 10,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.9 million head on Feb. 1. The inventory was 2% above Feb. 1, 2019.
Placements in feedlots during January totaled 1.96 million head, 1% below 2019. Net placements were 1.90 million head. During January, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 390,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 455,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 535,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 400,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 105,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during January totaled 1.93 million head, 1% above 2019.
Other disappearance totaled 54,000 head during January, 11% below 2019.
Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head represented 81.5% of all cattle and calves on feed in the United States on January 1, 2020. This is comparable to the 81.3% on January 1, 2019.
Marketings of fed cattle for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head during 2019 represented 87.0% of total cattle marketed from all feedlots in the United States, down slightly from 87.1% during 2018.
USGC welcomes Nebraska Ethanol Board to council
The Nebraska Ethanol Board has become a member of the U.S. Grains Council.
The board serves 25 ethanol plants with the capacity to produce more than 2.5 billion gallons of ethanol. The organization advocates for biofuels by informing the public and civic leaders about their benefits, working to ensure biofuels and co-products play an increased role in powering the world.
In addition to building consumer support for biofuels and guiding public policy, the Nebraska Ethanol Board assists market growth through targeted strategies and programs.
The board’s mission is to establish procedures and processes necessary to the manufacturing and marketing of ethanol fuel, which supports jobs for more than 1,300 Nebraskans and directly impact the state’s economy by $5 billion.
Nebraska the number two ethanol-producing state in the country. Ethanol production increases demand for field corn, which helps Nebraska’s agriculture thrive.
Ethanol use reduces greenhouse gases by 42%.
The U.S. Grains Council develops export markets for U.S. barley, corn, sorghum and related products including distiller’s dried grains with solubles and ethanol. With full-time presence in 28 locations, the council operates programs in more than 50 countries and the European Union. The council believes exports are vital to global economic development and to U.S. agriculture’s profitability.
USDA providing funds to restore state ag land
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. This program, created under the 2014 Farm Bill and reauthorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, provides funding for the purchase of conservation easements to help productive farm and ranch lands remain in agriculture and to restore and protect critical wetlands and grasslands.
The main goal of ACEP is to prevent productive agriculture land from being converted to non-agricultural uses and to restore and protect wetlands and wildlife habitat. Cropland, rangeland, grassland, pastureland and nonindustrial private forestland are eligible.
Applications can be submitted at any time, but to be considered for 2020 funding opportunities, applications in Nebraska must be received by April 3. Applications are currently being accepted for both agricultural land and wetland reserve easements.
NRCS provides technical and financial assistance directly to private and tribal landowners to restore, protect, and enhance wetlands through the purchase of conservation easements. Eligible landowners can choose to enroll in a permanent or 30-year easement. Tribal landowners also have the option of enrolling in 30-year contracts.
A key option under the agricultural land easement component is the “grasslands of special environmental significance” that will protect high-quality grasslands that are under threat of conversion to cropping, urban development and other non-grazing uses. To qualify, the application would need to be in an area meeting the designated criteria.
All applications will be rated according to the easement’s potential for protecting and enhancing habitat for migratory birds, fish and other wildlife. Eligible applicants will be compensated with a payment rate comparable to the local land use value.
Applicants will need to provide accurate records of ownership and ensure they have established current fiscal year ownership eligibility with USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Application information is available at your local USDA Service Center and at www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted.
For more information about the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the programs and services it provides, visit your local USDA Service Center or www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.