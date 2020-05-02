The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in coordination with the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, began releasing water from Lake McConaughy on Wednesday and will continue through the middle of June.
The goal is to maintain a flow of at least 3,400 cfs at the Platte River Grand Island gage until June 20, while remaining below the 6-foot National Weather Service flood stage at the North Platte gage.
The release of water is intended to: maintain and enhance the wide, open, unvegetated and braided river channel; maintain and rehabilitate aquatic characteristic of habitats in the lower Platte River for animals such as the endangered pallid sturgeon; maintain and enhance the occurrence of soil moisture and pooled water for lower trophic levels of the food chain in lowland grasslands; and maintain and rehabilitate backwaters and side channels as spawning and nursery habitats for the aquatic community.
The USFWS and PRRIP, along with the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Nebraska Public Power District, will coordinate closely and be prepared to scale back or terminate releases if required. Weather conditions can change rapidly, so the partners will monitor weather and runoff conditions to minimize the risk of exceeding flooding stage.
The PRRIP has liability insurance in place in the event of any associated damages related to the flow release. The PRRIP is committed to restoration of the habitat for the endangered species in the Central Platte River, while at the same time protecting human health and safety and preventing damage to associated land along the river.
Sorghum board praises resumption of sorghum imports to Vietnam
The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board praised the announcement that Vietnam resumed importation of sorghum on May 1. Vietnam boasts the world’s fastest-growing economy, expanding at a rate of 8% to 10% year over year for the past decade.
NGSB staff participated in Gov. Pete Ricketts’ trade mission to the country in September 2019, working alongside Nebraska Department of Ag leadership, USDA Plant and Animal Health Inspection Service staff, the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, and U.S. Grains Council representatives in Southeast Asia to encourage Vietnamese acceptance of APHIS-proposed phytosanitary protocols respective to sorghum.
“Increasing value-added markets for sorghum, whether at home or abroad, is critical to the success of Nebraska sorghum growers, said Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board. “From bioplastics and ethanol to aquaculture and animal feed, Vietnam offers many opportunities for this great Nebraska product. We are eager to further strengthen our relationships with end-users in Vietnam over the coming years.”
Nebraska cattle on feed down 7%
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.39 million cattle on feed on April 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 7% from last year.
Placements during March totaled 380,000 head, down 11% from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings totaled 475,000 head, up 12% from last year.
Other disappearance during March totaled 15,000 head, down 5,000 head from last year.
Nationwide, cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on April 1. The inventory was 5% below April 1, 2019.
The inventory included 7.08 million steers and steer calves, down 5% from the previous year. This group accounted for 63% of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.22 million head, down 7% from 2019.
Placements in feedlots during March totaled 1.56 million head, 23% below 2019. Placements were the lowest for March since the series began in 1996. Net placements were 1.50 million head.
During March, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 310,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 220,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 410,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 402,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 155,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 60,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during March totaled 2.01 million head, 13% above 2019. Marketings were the second highest for March since the series began in 1996.
Other disappearance totaled 61,000 head during March, 12% below 2019.
Nebraska egg production shows decrease in 2019
The value of egg production in Nebraska during 2019 was $140 million, down $58.4 million from $199 million in 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Egg production in 2019 was estimated at 2.66 billion eggs, up 269.2 million from the previous year. Average number of layers for 2019 at 8.87 million was up 1.03 million from 2018.
