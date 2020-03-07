BURWELL — Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, presented Keep Loup Basin Beautiful with its 2019 President’s Circle Award recognition at the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Conference recently in Memphis, Tenn.
The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.
In qualifying for this award, Keep Loup Basin Beautiful has met standards of merit of Keep America Beautiful by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index; calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio; and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify communities in Blaine, Boyd, Cherry, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties in central and north central Nebraska.
Keep Loup Basin Beautiful is one of more than 600 community-based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs, initiatives and efforts, supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.
“Keep Loup Basin Beautiful was honored to receive the 2019 President’s Circle Award recognition at the Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Conference,” said Affiliate Director Janet Sanders. “Our programs are supported by volunteers, whom volunteer weekly, monthly or periodically and make it possible to do beautiful things throughout our communities.”
Keep Loup Basin Beautiful is grant-funded through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and Keep America Beautiful, and is a project of the Loup Basin RC&D Council that promotes litter prevention, waste reduction, recycling, and beautification.
For more information about KLBB’s education programs, email KLBB at info@keeploupbasinbeautiful.org visit www.keeploupbasinbeautiful.org or like them on Facebook.
Contact the Loup Basin RC&D office at (308)-346-3393 or stop by the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway Interpretive Center, 330 South Highway 11 in Burwell.
U.S. crude oil production hits record level in 2019
Annual U.S. crude oil production reached another record level at 12.23 million barrels per day in 2019, 1.24 million per day — or 11% more — than 2018 levels.
The 2019 growth rate was down from a 17% growth rate in 2018. In November 2019, monthly U.S. crude oil production averaged 12.86 million barrels per day, the most monthly crude oil production in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Petroleum Supply Monthly.
U.S. crude oil production has increased significantly during the past 10 years, driven mainly by production from tight rock formations developed using horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing to extract hydrocarbons.
Texas continues to produce more crude oil than any other state or region of the United States, accounting for 41% of the national total in 2019. Texas crude oil production averaged 5.07 million b/d in 2019 and reached a monthly record of 5.35 million b/d in December 2019.
Texas’s production increase of almost 660,000 barrels per day in 2019 — driven by significant growth within the Permian region in western Texas — was 53% of the total U.S. increase for the year. Texas crude oil production has grown by 3.9 million barrels per day — or 333% — since 2010.
After record production 2018, U.S. ethanol production dropped from 16.1 billion gallons to 15.8 billion last year.
U.S. natural gas consumption increased by 3% in 2019, reaching a record of 85.0 billion cubic feet per day, according to EIA recently released Natural Gas Monthly. New natural gas-fired electric capacity and lower natural gas prices led the increase in domestic natural gas consumption.
