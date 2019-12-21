This past week, JBS completed phase one of a nearly $100 million expansion project at its beef production facility in Grand Island.
Phase one included the construction of state-of-the-art cattle handling facilities and pens that provide an improved process for animals entering the facility and increased safety for team members. The pens were used for the first time Friday and demonstrate the commitment by JBS to both the community and area cattle producers. When complete, the new animal handling facilities will allow for a 60 percent increase in capacity.
“Phase one of the expansion improves the animal well-being at our facility, in addition to providing a safer environment for our team members,” said JBS Grand Island Plant Manager Zack Ireland. “It also ensures that local cattle producers benefit from a much smoother process when bringing animals to the plant.”
To date, more than $3 million has been spent in the Grand Island community, and that number will continue to grow as phase two of the animal handling facilities is complete next spring and the new temperature-controlled harvest floor is built.
JBS Grand Island was built in 1965 and produces nearly 1 billion pounds of high quality beef and beef products each year. The expansion is anticipated to be fully completed in early 2021.
Sasse to serve on Senate Finance Committee
Beginning in January, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., will serve on the Senate Finance Committee.
Sasse said being appointed to the Finance Committee is an “incredible opportunity to work on some big issues that hit home for our state.”
“Our farmers and ranchers depend on trade to feed the world, and now Nebraska has a seat at the Senate’s most powerful trade committee,” Sasse said. “Trade, tax and health policy matter to moms and dads who work hard to give their kids the best shot they can.”
He said he is eager to work with Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa to advance pro-trade, pro-growth and pro-family solutions.
The Senate Finance Committee has jurisdiction over trade, tax and health care policy. That committee is tasked with oversight and reform of federal entitlement programs including Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Sasse will be the first Nebraska Republican to serve on the Senate Finance Committee since the 1970s. Former Democratic Sen. Bob Kerrey served on the committee from January 1997 to December 2000.
Nebraskans are now represented on the Senate’s six most important committees. Sasse serves on the Finance, Intelligence and Judiciary committees, while Sen. Deb Fischer serves on the Agriculture, Armed Services and Commerce committees.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said Sasse’s appointment to the Finance Committee gives Nebraska farmers and ranchers a “strong voice on arguably one of the most powerful committees in Congress.”
“Sen. Sasse is unapologetically supportive of trade and now he’ll be fighting for agriculture from the front lines of the committee that holds jurisdiction over trade, tariffs and all other international commerce issues,” Nelson said.
Dibbern elected treasurer by corn growers board
Michael Dibbern of Cairo was elected treasurer of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association’s board at the group’s annual meeting Dec. 17 in Grand Island. Dibbern replaces Tom Nathan of Meadow Grove.
Officers re-elected include Dan Nerud of Dorchester, president; Andy Jobman of Gothenburg, vice president; Chris Grams of Upland, secretary; and Dan Wesely of Morse Bluff, chairman.
During the annual meeting, NeCGA delegates re-elected two at-large members to the board, Steve Ebke of Daykin and Carl Sousek of Prague.
“We are very grateful for the volunteer efforts that our grower leadership and officers give on an annual basis,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NeCGA. “I look forward to working alongside our leadership team in increasing opportunities for our membership in the coming year.”
Hansen re-elected as Nebraska Farmers Union president
John Hansen of Lincoln was re-elected to his 16th two-year term as president of the Nebraska Farmers Union at the organization’s 106th annual state convention earlier this month.
Hansen’s 30 years at the helm as president is the longest in the organization’s 106 year history. Elton Berck served 17 years from 1957 to 1974.
Also at the convention, The President’s Award, NeFU’s highest award was presented to individuals who provide outstanding service and leadership to family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities at the state or national levels.
This year’s winners were Craig Larson, retiring general manager of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association; Martin Kleinschmit of Hartington, retiring NeFU District 7 Director; and the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline.
